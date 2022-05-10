Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa
Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association.
Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh’s case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
Those who were present on the occasion included additional chief secretary-cum-finance secretary, revenue, Anurag Agarwal, revenue secretary Manvesh Singh Sidhu, and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni.
“They were asking for a free and fair probe and for this, I have asked the Vigilance Bureau to change the investigation officer,” the minister said.
He thanked the Patwar Union leaders and said that the union had called off their strike in the public interest. He said it was decided that the investigating officer in the case would be transferred and the rest legitimate demands of the patwaris would be met by the Punjab government in a phased manner.
Replying to a query on the issue of corruption, the minister said the government would not tolerate corruption at any cost and an operation had been launched to eradicate this menace.
President of the Revenue Patwar Union Harveer Singh Dhindsa said, “The minister has assured us of a free and fair probe; thus we have lifted the strike.”
-
Nadda inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Ambala
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the Atal Care Cancer Centre in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The tertiary cancer care centre is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been established at a cost of ₹ 72 crore on the premises of the sub-divisional civil hospital on NH-444A.
-
ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.” Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable. Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy.
-
Industrial research centre to be set up in Chandigarh
To bring Chandigarh's industry at par with international standards, the UT administration will set up a regional research-cum-testing facility. A draft proposal for the same, prepared by the industry department, was taken up on Monday at a meeting chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. “Any bottlenecks being faced by the existing industry will be examined and solutions will be devised,” said Pal. The centre will be setup under a central government programme.
-
Haryana IAS officers Khemka, Verma get into poetic Twitter war
Haryana IAS officers, Ashok Khemka and Sanjeev Verma, who are at odds with each other following the registration of cross first information reports (FIRs) against each other, are now involved in a poetic discourse on micro-blogging platform, Twitter. An additional chief secretary rank officer, Khemka, on Sunday tweeted a verse from eminent poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's 'Rashmirathi' to vent his feelings.
-
Controversial IPS officer, Kalson recommended for premature retirement
Controversial Haryana IPS officer Hemant Kalson, who was booked by the Panchkula police last week for allegedly misbehaving with and abusing a staff nurse at general hospital, is likely to be prematurely retired from the service. The officer, who was allegedly drunk, had created a ruckus at the hospital. Kalson is not new to controversies and is a serial offender.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics