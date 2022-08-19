Reversing truck crushes pregnant woman, 1-year-old son in Kharar

Thieves struck at two chemist shops in Sector 11 on Wednesday night and decamped with ₹2.4 lakh in cash.

In his complaint, Mahesh Sharma, who runs one of the three chemist shops, told the police that the iron grille and lock on the second floor were found broken on Thursday morning, though the locks on the front shutter were intact.

On checking the shop, he realised ₹1.8 lakh and a cheque book of his Axis Bank account were missing.

The same night, thieves also decamped with ₹60,000 from a nearby chemist shop, owned by Ajay Gupta. They also tried to break into another shop, but failed, Sharma said.

Police have procured CCTV footage where a masked man can be seen entering one of the shops past midnight. Further investigation is underway.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-11 police station.