Reversing truck crushes pregnant woman, 1-year-old son in Kharar
22-year-old woman was standing with her son in her arms on the premises of a tile factory in Kharar, when the truck ran over them; the driver was arrested from the spot
Thieves struck at two chemist shops in Sector 11 on Wednesday night and decamped with ₹2.4 lakh in cash.
In his complaint, Mahesh Sharma, who runs one of the three chemist shops, told the police that the iron grille and lock on the second floor were found broken on Thursday morning, though the locks on the front shutter were intact.
On checking the shop, he realised ₹1.8 lakh and a cheque book of his Axis Bank account were missing.
The same night, thieves also decamped with ₹60,000 from a nearby chemist shop, owned by Ajay Gupta. They also tried to break into another shop, but failed, Sharma said.
Police have procured CCTV footage where a masked man can be seen entering one of the shops past midnight. Further investigation is underway.
A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-11 police station.
Ambala: Jailed gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion bid
Police have booked jailed gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, and Monu Rana's nephew Yuvraj Singh for trying to extort ₹20,000 from a parking's caretaker in Ambala's Mullana. In Kashyap's complaint, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, Ravi Kashyap, said he worked as the caretaker of vehicle parking at a private university in Mullana town. According to police, Monu is currently lodged in Kurukshetra Jail, while Yuvraj also has a criminal background, but remains at large.
Two elderly women lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula
Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Mohali and Panchkula on Thursday, pushing tricity's toll so far this month to 16, compared to 13 in entire July. The patient from Mohali was a 100-year-old woman, who was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The latest fatality in Panchkula was a 78-year-old woman from Sector 10. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 81 cases, followed by Mohali with 72 and Panchkula with 57.
Two new swine flu cases detected in Mohali
Two new cases of swine flu have been confirmed by the Mohali health department, taking their number this year to three. The two patients include a 61-year-old man from Omax Silver Burge, Mullanpur, and a 60-year-old woman from Bhopal. According to the health department, the woman had travelled to Shimla for vacation and was brought to a private hospital in Mohali with complaints of respiratory distress.
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections, smack
A Manimajra resident was caught with 12 vials of banned injections and 5 gm smack on Wednesday. Police said Bhoora, alias Vkar Ahmed, 36, was found carrying the contraband near Sports Complex, Manimajra. 58 bottles of illicit liquor seized, one held Chandigarh The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a resident of Maloya Colony for possessing 58 bottles of illicit liquor. The accused, Bunty, 31, was caught near EWS Colony, Maloya Colony.
Chandigarh mayor holds forth on key issues with home minister Amit Shah
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held forth on several key issues including allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, and village lal dora. Dhillon was accompanied by senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma and deputy mayor Anup Gupta.
