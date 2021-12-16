Review all postings, transfers of SSPs, DSPs ahead of Punjab polls: Akali Dal to ECI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to review all postings and transfers of senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and other senior officials which it alleged were made by the Congress government with an ulterior motive of influencing the outcome of the upcoming assembly elections.

The ECI team led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra is on a two-day visit to Punjab to take stock of the poll arrangements in the state.

In a representation to the Chandra, SAD’s two-member delegation comprising Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema also urged the ECI to appoint a regular director general of police (DGP) on merit basis and deploy central forces at polling booths to boost the confidence of people in the poll process.

The party also demanded videography at all polling booths and asked the CEC to issue directions to the state government to stop misleading the electorate with bogus advertisements at the cost of the taxpayer’s money.

“The manner in which transfers are being made with monetary concerns has put a question mark on free and fair elections,” the SAD representation read.

They alleged that the Congress government was indulging in vendetta against the Akali leadership. “The officers who refuse to become party to the wrongdoings are being shunted out,” the Akali leaders said.

“The law and order situation is worse as gangsters are having a field day and the sand and liquor mafia is controlling the government. Also, there should restriction on the government making bogus announcements to influence the voters,” they added.

The ECI team held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and the district police chiefs after meeting the representatives of political parties.