Revoke rule allowing male nilgai shooting, urge conservationists

“Human-animal conflict has existed since time immemorial. Shooting nilgais to solve the problem of these animals entering farmers’ fields and destroying crops is neither an ethical nor a sustainable solution,” People of Aravallis founder member Neelam Ahluwalia said in a two-page appeal letter addressed to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

The controversial policy, introduced under the new Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules and approved by the state Cabinet recently, allows the controlled culling of nilgais, a species often blamed for extensive damage to crops in rural areas. However, conservationists argue that the move is short-sighted and could disrupt the ecological balance of the state’s wildlife habitat.

In their letter, conservationists have pointed to Article 48-A of the Indian Constitution, which directs the state to safeguard forests and wildlife. They argue that nilgais, despite their increasing numbers, remain an essential part of Haryana’s biodiversity and food chain. Legally allowing the hunting of nilgais sets a dangerous precedent, the letter states, warning that such policies could open the door for further dilution of wildlife protection laws.

“We urge the government to revoke the rule permitting shooting of male nilgais and put into effect an appropriate management plan for dealing with man-animal conflict in the state after consultation with conservationists, ecologists, retired foresters, wildlife experts, farmer groups and other stakeholders,” the letter reads.

The nilgai population has been a long-standing concern for Haryana’s farmers, particularly in districts like Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, and parts of southern Haryana, where vast farmlands are frequently damaged by these large herbivores. Many farmers argue that crop losses due to nilgai raids result in significant financial hardships, making government intervention necessary.

However, even among farmers, opinions on the shooting rule remain divided. While some support culling as a quick-fix solution, others, especially from Bishnoi community are opposing this decision.

“Many rural people and farmers who are part of our group from different areas in Haryana have thrown light on the fact that more than the nilgais, it is stray cattle that are a serious threat to the crops,” Ahluwalia has said in her letter while suggesting solutions for man-animal conflict management.