Revolt in Congress: CM’s brother decides to contest as independent from Bassi Pathana

MOHALI: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s younger brother Dr Manohar Singh, who was eyeing a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana (reserved) assembly seat, on Sunday said he will contest as an independent from the constituency, after the ruling party fielded its sitting legislator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress on Saturday gave the ticket to party MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana.

Dr Manohar Singh said: “I consulted with my supporters and they all decided that I should contest as an independent. The sitting MLA has not done any development works in the area. Despite the negative feedback about the sitting MLA, the Congress has given him the ticket.”

On other hand, sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP said the party high command should take action against Manohar Singh as he is contesting against the official candidate. “As far as development works in the area are concerned, people of the constituency know about it and they have full faith in me. The majority of people from the segment support me due to development works initiated during my tenure,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 7 last year, Dr Manohar Singh, who was posted as the senior medical officer (SMO) in the Kharar civil hospital, resigned from his service.

Ever since his resignation, he was holding meetings with the people of the area. He had even set up an office in Bassi Pathana.

Dr Manohar started political activities in Bassi Pathana during the pandemic last year when he was posted at the Nandpur Kalour primary health centre in the segment. Nandpur Kalour sarpanch Manjeet Singh said that Dr Manohar was transferred to Kharar after MLA Gurpreet feared his popularity in the area.

A post-graduate in anaesthesia, Dr Manohar has done master’s in journalism from Kurukshetra University and is also a law graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Channi too started his political career as independent

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi too started his political career by contesting and winning the assembly elections as an independent from Chamkaur Sahib in 2007. He joined the Congress in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON