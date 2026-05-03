...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rewari: Govt strengthening spiritual values along with economic development, says Saini

He said the government is running several programmes, including facilitating pilgrimages to holy places for the people of the state, to promote cultural and spiritual values

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rewari
Advertisement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Haryana is the land of saints and warriors, where service, sacrifice and ‘dharma’ hold a special place in its culture.

Appreciating the three-day Maharudra Yagya and the grand ‘bhandara’ being organised at the Ashram, he described it as a symbol of social unity, service, and dedication. (HT Photo)

In line with this rich heritage, the Haryana government is continuously working not only for economic development, but also to strengthen the cultural and spiritual values of the state, he said.

He said the government is running several programmes, including facilitating pilgrimages to holy places for the people of the state, to promote cultural and spiritual values.

Saini was attending a programme at Gokalpur Shiv Temple Ashram in Rewari, according to an official release. The ancient temple, believed to have been built during the Mahabharata period, stands as a witness to our glorious past, he said.

Appreciating the three-day Maharudra Yagya and the grand ‘bhandara’ being organised at the Ashram, he described it as a symbol of social unity, service, and dedication.

Interacting directly with the protesting residents, the CM assured them that a 200-bed modern hospital and an ayurvedic college would be established near the village, subject to the availability of suitable land.

A group of protesters had earlier met Saini at his residence in Chandigarh. At that time, the CM had assured them that he would personally visit Rewari during his tour and resolve their issues.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rewari: Govt strengthening spiritual values along with economic development, says Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rewari: Govt strengthening spiritual values along with economic development, says Saini
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.