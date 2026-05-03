Rewari: Govt strengthening spiritual values along with economic development, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said Haryana is the land of saints and warriors, where service, sacrifice and ‘dharma’ hold a special place in its culture. Appreciating the three-day Maharudra Yagya and the grand ‘bhandara’ being organised at the Ashram, he described it as a symbol of social unity, service, and dedication. (HT Photo)

In line with this rich heritage, the Haryana government is continuously working not only for economic development, but also to strengthen the cultural and spiritual values of the state, he said.

He said the government is running several programmes, including facilitating pilgrimages to holy places for the people of the state, to promote cultural and spiritual values.

Saini was attending a programme at Gokalpur Shiv Temple Ashram in Rewari, according to an official release. The ancient temple, believed to have been built during the Mahabharata period, stands as a witness to our glorious past, he said.

Appreciating the three-day Maharudra Yagya and the grand ‘bhandara’ being organised at the Ashram, he described it as a symbol of social unity, service, and dedication.

Saini also praised the work being carried out by Swami Dheeraj Giri Maharaj, including the operation of an animal hospital, service to cows, marriages of poor and destitute women, and educational support for underprivileged children.

When the BJP government came to power in Haryana in 2014, the budget for cow welfare was only ₹2 crore, which has now been increased to ₹600 crore. He said continuous financial assistance is being provided to ‘gaushalas’ and ‘nandishalas’ for the protection of cattle across the state.

Assures protesters of 200-bed modern hospital

Meanwhile, during his visit to Rewari, Saini reached a protest site near Ramgarh Bhagwanpur village on NH-71 and brought it to an end. The protest had been continuing since June 17, 2025.

Interacting directly with the protesting residents, the CM assured them that a 200-bed modern hospital and an ayurvedic college would be established near the village, subject to the availability of suitable land.

A group of protesters had earlier met Saini at his residence in Chandigarh. At that time, the CM had assured them that he would personally visit Rewari during his tour and resolve their issues.