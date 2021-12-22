Rice fortification: Procurement agencies asks food and supplies dept to follow central guidelines

Two Haryana government agencies involvement in the procurement of fortified rice kernels (FRK) have raised a red flag citing delays by five companies empanelled by the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in supplying the fortified rice kernels.

This comes close on the heels of allegations of anomalies and cartelisation in allotment of tenders for supply of FRK to three Maharashtra-based companies. The allegations were levelled by Haryana FRK Manufacturers’ Association.

Under the central government’s fortification drive, rice fortified with micronutrients will be made available at ration shops for mid-day meal and every scheme by 2024. Rice fortification, a process of adding micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12, is aimed at combating anaemia due to malnutrition and is regarded as an effective and preventive measure to address the nutrition problem.

The two state agencies – HAFED and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), while quoting the guidelines of the central government have written to the director general of Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, asking it to allow rice millers to take FRK from all FRK manufacturers holding Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license instead of restricting them to obtain supply from of FRK from empanelled manufacturers.

Director general of Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Vijay Dahiya, however, said HAFED has been supplied about 600 metric tonne (MT) FRK and HSWC has been supplied about 380 MT.

“Further, 13,093 MT fortified CMR has been supplied by the millers of our department, HAFED and HSWC till date. We are taking up the matter with HAFED,” he said.

‘Non-delivery viewed seriously by Centre’

However, a December 20 communication from HAFED said most district managers have informed that the shortlisted firms for the supply of FRK have not supplied even a single bag of FRK to rice mills allotted to HAFED due to which delivery of custom milled rice (CMR) is suffering badly.

The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC), in a December 17 communication to the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, said the central government is very particular regarding procurement of fortified rice in a time-bound manner to meet the requirement of targeted customers.

“The present status of non-delivery of fortified rice has been viewed seriously by the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. The Union ministry had, on November 16, clarified that there is no need to separately empanel FRK manufacturers by the state government. Instead, all FSSAI license holders should be asked for FRK supplies,” the communication said.

‘Delay by empanelled manufacturers hampering delivery’

The HSWC further said five FRK manufacturers empanelled by the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department for supply of FRK to all procuring agencies in the state were not supplying FRK to the state warehousing corporation as per its requirement.

“This has seriously hampered the delivery of fortified rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). There is a possibility of not achieving the target of FRK delivery within the given time frame,” the HSWC said.

The corporation also wrote that non-supply by empanelled manufacturers is causing severe resentment among the rice millers as they will not be able to achieve the month-wise schedule of the CMR delivery and may have to pay holding charges due to the delays.

“Under the circumstances, rice millers should be given liberty to take FRK from all FSSAI licensed manufacturers at the rate of their choice but not above ₹59.85 per kg plus taxes finalised by the Haryana food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department so that pace of supply is accelerated and the target of delivery of 3.78 lakh metric tonne is achieved by the HSWC within the given time frame,” the communication said.