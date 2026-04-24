Rights panel issues notice to Ludhiana MC chief

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner for failing to comply with its directions in a complaint related to unfilled potholes across the city.

The commission has directed the MC chief to submit a reply before the next date of hearing on May 18. (HT File)

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The panel has asked the civic body to explain why penal action should not be recommended for non-compliance with its earlier order. The notice has been issued under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The case stems from a complaint filed in February 2025 by social activist Rohit Sabharwal, who flagged the municipal corporation’s failure to repair potholes, alleging that the poor road conditions had led to accidents and posed serious risks to public safety.

Acting on the complaint, the commission in July 2025 had directed the MC chief to submit a report on the issue. However, the report was not filed despite multiple opportunities.

“Accordingly, the Commission has no choice but to issue notice as Contemplated under Section 16 of Protection of Human Right Act, 1993 to Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to show cause as to why penal action should not be recommended against him for intentionally and wilfully not complying the orders passed by this commission in spite of various opportunities,” the order from the Commission read.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission has now directed the MC chief to submit a reply before the next date of hearing on May 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission has now directed the MC chief to submit a reply before the next date of hearing on May 18. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sabharwal said he had repeatedly approached civic officials before moving the commission. “Potholes have led to accidents and even fatalities at times. This can be avoided if the officials perform their duty,” he said, alleging inaction despite directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sabharwal said he had repeatedly approached civic officials before moving the commission. “Potholes have led to accidents and even fatalities at times. This can be avoided if the officials perform their duty,” he said, alleging inaction despite directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said she had joined recently and was not aware of the earlier order. “I have joined only recently. This order for report had come last year. I was not aware of this. But now we are figuring the officials responsible for delay in filling the potholes and preparing a report for the commission. We will file the response before the next hearing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MC commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta said she had joined recently and was not aware of the earlier order. “I have joined only recently. This order for report had come last year. I was not aware of this. But now we are figuring the officials responsible for delay in filling the potholes and preparing a report for the commission. We will file the response before the next hearing.” {{/usCountry}}

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