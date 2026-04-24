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Rights panel issues notice to Ludhiana MC chief

Commission seeks explanation before the next hearing on May 18 for failure to file report despite July 2025 order

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 04:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has issued a show cause notice to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner for failing to comply with its directions in a complaint related to unfilled potholes across the city.

The commission has directed the MC chief to submit a reply before the next date of hearing on May 18. (HT File)

The panel has asked the civic body to explain why penal action should not be recommended for non-compliance with its earlier order. The notice has been issued under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The case stems from a complaint filed in February 2025 by social activist Rohit Sabharwal, who flagged the municipal corporation’s failure to repair potholes, alleging that the poor road conditions had led to accidents and posed serious risks to public safety.

Acting on the complaint, the commission in July 2025 had directed the MC chief to submit a report on the issue. However, the report was not filed despite multiple opportunities.

“Accordingly, the Commission has no choice but to issue notice as Contemplated under Section 16 of Protection of Human Right Act, 1993 to Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to show cause as to why penal action should not be recommended against him for intentionally and wilfully not complying the orders passed by this commission in spite of various opportunities,” the order from the Commission read.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rights panel issues notice to Ludhiana MC chief
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rights panel issues notice to Ludhiana MC chief
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