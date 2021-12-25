Rijiju visits Ludhiana court blast site, asks Punjab govt to act responsibly

Ludhiana:Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana district court complex that was rocked by a bomb blast on Thursday and said the Centre and the state are working together to ensure strong action against domestic and foreign elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony.

Rijiju said central and state agencies are already conducting an in-depth probe into the incident that left one person dead and six injured, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast on the second-floor washroom was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

“I had a detailed meeting with the law enforcement agencies trying to probe the case and we shall be reaching a conclusion in the case soon. I have not come here due to any political reasons but purely to convey a message to the people of Punjab that we are really worried and the incident is being thoroughly probed,” he said.

He also conveyed empathy and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the blast victims and the people of Punjab.

Rijiju said he had spoken to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and it was decided that the central and state agencies will jointly probe the matter.

The Centre and the state should have one voice on such sensitive issues, Rijiju said. In reply to a question that some political leaders in poll-bound Punjab were speaking in different voices on this incident, Rijiju said, “It is unfortunate, we are responsible people. We should speak responsibly. Politics should be the last resort.”

Rijiju added that such an unfortunate incident should not be diluted with politics. “We should not spin other issues around an incident of such grave nature,” he said, while referring to the statement made by the CM on Thursday that Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia could be behind the blast.

Rijiju was accompanied by Union minister of state Som Prakash and National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla. They also met the injured blast victims in hospital.

Rijiju also held an interaction with the district and sessions judge and lawyers regarding the security arrangements and said that the security system in courts across the country will be revamped.

He said the safety and security of the judiciary and judicial complexes is the central government’s top priority. Review committees are already in place, said the minister, adding that he would also hold talks with the Chief Justice of India.