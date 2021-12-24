Rijiju visits Ludhiana court blast site, says Centre, Punjab working together for in-depth probe

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana district court complex that was rocked by a bomb blast a day earlier and said the Centre and the state are working together to ensure strong action against domestic and foreign elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony.

Rijiju said central and state agencies are already conducting an in-depth probe into the incident that left one person dead and six people injured, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast on the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

Talking to reporters, Rijiju said he had spoken to Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and it was decided that the central and state agencies will jointly probe the matter.

He said the aim of his visit was to assure the people of Ludhiana and Punjab that by launching a coordinated effort, the incident will be thoroughly probed. He also conveyed the empathy and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the blast victims and the people of Punjab.

The Centre and the state should have one voice on such sensitive issues, Rijiju said. In reply to a question that some political leaders in poll-bound Punjab were speaking in different voices on this incident, Rijiju said, “It is unfortunate, we are responsible people. We should speak responsibly. Politics should be the last resort.”

Rijiju was accompanied by Union minister of state Som Prakash and National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Vijay Sampla. They also met the injured blast victims in hospital.

Rijiju also held an interaction with the district and sessions judge and lawyers.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh earlier in the day, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said his government has sought the Centre’s support to crack the blast case. Channi said he had spoken to home minister Amit Shah hours after the explosion.

On Thursday, the chief minister had expressed his apprehension saying the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the state where assembly polls are due early next year.