Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road accidents snuff out two lives in Panchkula, Zirakpur
chandigarh news

Road accidents snuff out two lives in Panchkula, Zirakpur

Published on Feb 01, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula/mohali

A 24-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike near the Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. In another hit-and-run incident, a 50-year-old cyclist was crushed under a speeding tractor on the old Ambala Road at Ghazipur in Zirakpur.

The deceased in the first case has been identified as Manjinder Singh, a resident of Basola village in Pinjore, who worked as a confectioner at a hotel.

He along with a friend was on his way to Panchkula when the accident took place around 12.30am. The victim’s friend had managed to note down the car’s registration number. A case has been registered against the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the other case, the victim has identified as Chintaram, who resided at Shakti Nagar in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

He was returning home with his son on a separate cycle when the accident took place. The unidentified tractor driver has been booked under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC on the son’s complaint.

