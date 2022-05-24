Road rage: Motorist’s house pelted with stones, 4 cars vandalised in Dugri

In a case of road rage, around 15 people allegedly pelted stones at a motorist’s house and vandalised four cars in Dugri on Sunday night.

The main accused are Guri of CRPF Colony and Samby of Ishwar Colony. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant, Kirpal Singh, 30, of Dugri said the incident took place around 10.30pm. “I was heading towards the MIG flats in Dugri when I brushed past a car near a private school in Phase 1. Though neither vehicle was damaged, the people in the vehicle started abusing me.”

“I drove away from the spot, but the accused, accompanied by their accomplices, followed me to my sister’s house. They hurled abuses and stones at the house.They also fired in the air, but we did not come out. The accused vandalised four cars, which were parked on the street, before fleeing,” he said.

Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Dugri station house officer, said the complainant and the accused were friends-turned-rivals.

A case was registered under Sections 452 (house trespassing), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Dugri police station.

“Kirpal is also facing trial in an assault case,” the SHO said, adding that a hunt was on for the arrest of the accused.