Road rage: Motorist’s house pelted with stones, 4 cars vandalised in Dugri
In a case of road rage, around 15 people allegedly pelted stones at a motorist’s house and vandalised four cars in Dugri on Sunday night.
The main accused are Guri of CRPF Colony and Samby of Ishwar Colony. Their 13 aides are yet to be identified.
The complainant, Kirpal Singh, 30, of Dugri said the incident took place around 10.30pm. “I was heading towards the MIG flats in Dugri when I brushed past a car near a private school in Phase 1. Though neither vehicle was damaged, the people in the vehicle started abusing me.”
“I drove away from the spot, but the accused, accompanied by their accomplices, followed me to my sister’s house. They hurled abuses and stones at the house.They also fired in the air, but we did not come out. The accused vandalised four cars, which were parked on the street, before fleeing,” he said.
Sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, Dugri station house officer, said the complainant and the accused were friends-turned-rivals.
A case was registered under Sections 452 (house trespassing), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Dugri police station.
“Kirpal is also facing trial in an assault case,” the SHO said, adding that a hunt was on for the arrest of the accused.
Government help, social support lacking for schizophrenia patients: Experts
Medical experts, during an interactive webinar organised by Citizens for Inclusive Living and Pushpanjali Trust on the eve of World Schizophrenia Day, spoke about the lack of government treatment and consultation facilities as well as social support for schizophrenia patients on Monday. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that affects a person's conception of reality and is characterised by recurrent episodes of psychosis and hallucinations including hearing voices, delusions and paranoia.
Student body urges PU to implement Student Centre rate list
The Students For Society on Monday submitted a memorandum to Panjab University's dean student welfare urging the varsity to implement the rate list for the shops at the student centre. The student body, in a meeting after the conclusion of the protest against the mess rate hike, said it was promised that DSW will release and implement the food rate list for the Student Centre.
Takht jathedar asks Sikhs to arm themselves, stokes political row
The Akal Takht acting jathedar's message to the Sikhs to arm themselves has kicked up a political storm with the Congress questioning the move and the chief minister asking the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread message of peace, brotherhood instead of glorifying weapons.
Classes under tin sheds: Chandigarh admn orders shift to nearby schools, assures new campuses
Taking note of parents' complaints of students being forced to attend classes under tin-shed roofs in sweltering heat at the Hallomajra government school, the UT administration on Monday announced that classes of senior students will be shifted to nearby schools upon resumption after the summer vacation. The administration had also decided to arrange for school buses to take students to the Makhan Majra government school.
Sexual harassment charge: HC grants bail to PTC MD, interim protection from arrest to others
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to PTC Rabinder Narayan and anticipatory bail to four others, including Nancy Ghuman, in a controversy surrounding Miss Punjaban beauty pageant, organised by the channel. The court passed the order while hearing bail pleas from Narayan and interim protection pleas from others. The court observed that the event continued even after the registration of FIR and it concluded without any further hurdle.
