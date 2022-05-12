Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Robbers decamp with 15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Robbers decamp with 15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana

Employees of the factory tried to stop the robbers from escaping, but they fired in the air and fled from the spot
Police inspecting the spot where the robbery took place in Focal Point, Phase 7, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (Harvinder SIngh/HT)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of 15 lakh.

Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. Meanwhile, the six robbers entered the factory at the same time as a truck which was laden with raw material. Three of them walked towards the cabin and flashed a gun at Pardeep and Arun, while the others went to the first floor to keep watch.

Arun stated that one of them had a gun, while two of them brandished sharp-edged weapons and they took the bag which contained the cash and fled. When the factory employees tried to chase them, the robbers fired in the air thrice and escaped.

On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe. The police suspect the role of insiders in the crime. No CCTVs were installed in the factory and police are scanning the ones installed nearby to trace the robbers. They are also trying to ascertain whether they escaped using a vehicle or on foot.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Jagatpreet Singh said that they are also questioning security guards and employees of the factory. A case has been registered against the unidentified robbers at Focal Point police station.

Former Congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu shared on his official Facebook account, “Shocking to hear about the daylight firing and robbery at a factory in Focal Point, Ludhiana. The AAP government has miserably failed in its duty to maintain law and order in state and there has been increase in incidents of firing, robbery, thefts and murders.”

