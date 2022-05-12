Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh.
Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. Meanwhile, the six robbers entered the factory at the same time as a truck which was laden with raw material. Three of them walked towards the cabin and flashed a gun at Pardeep and Arun, while the others went to the first floor to keep watch.
Arun stated that one of them had a gun, while two of them brandished sharp-edged weapons and they took the bag which contained the cash and fled. When the factory employees tried to chase them, the robbers fired in the air thrice and escaped.
On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe. The police suspect the role of insiders in the crime. No CCTVs were installed in the factory and police are scanning the ones installed nearby to trace the robbers. They are also trying to ascertain whether they escaped using a vehicle or on foot.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Jagatpreet Singh said that they are also questioning security guards and employees of the factory. A case has been registered against the unidentified robbers at Focal Point police station.
Former Congress cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu shared on his official Facebook account, “Shocking to hear about the daylight firing and robbery at a factory in Focal Point, Ludhiana. The AAP government has miserably failed in its duty to maintain law and order in state and there has been increase in incidents of firing, robbery, thefts and murders.”
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
