Robbery at Tarn Taran bank on poll eve in Punjab

In a broad-daylight robbery, three armed men fled with 37.72 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab
The robbery occurred just a day before assembly elections in Punjab, raising questions on security measures in place in the border district of Tarn Taran. (Getty Images)
The robbery occurred just a day before assembly elections in Punjab, raising questions on security measures in place in the border district of Tarn Taran. (Getty Images)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 07:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Three armed men fled with 37.72 lakh from an HDFC Bank branch after holding the staffers hostage at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday.

The broad-daylight robbery occurred just a day before the assembly elections in Punjab, raising questions on security measures in place in the border district, which has already witnessed three bank robberies in the past three months.

The masked robbers entered the bank around 2 pm, when the staff was dealing with customers. They first held the guard captive and took away his rifle. The two of them, who were armed, pointed guns at the bank staff and customers, and snatched the money from the cashier.

While fleeing, they even took away mobile phones of the bank employees, gold chain of the cashier, the guard’s rifle and the digital video recorder. The trio had reached the spot on a black-coloured Hero Honda motorcycle, according to senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana. One of them was turbaned. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the robbers, said police.

Saturday, February 19, 2022
