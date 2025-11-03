Robust infra shaping talent, says Saini, opens sports fest

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated the 27th state sports festival, themed “Mitti se medal tak”, calling it a commitment to unearth talent from every village and city, hone their skills and propel them to the global stage. The festival is being organised under the aegis of the Haryana Olympic Association at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram. Nayab Singh Saini

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Saini said that Haryana’s youth energy, strong sports infrastructure and player-friendly facilities are together creating a new chapter in history.

The event was graced by Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha as the guest of honour, along with Haryana Olympic Association president Capt Jasvinder Meenu Beniwal, and several Padma Shri, Arjuna Award, and Bhim Award-winning athletes from Haryana.

The chief minister said that 1,489 sports nurseries are operational in Haryana, training 37,225 players. He said the players aged 8–14 years enrolled in these nurseries receive ₹1,500 per month, while those aged 15–19 years receive ₹2,000 per month. Nursery coaches are also paid an honorarium of up to ₹25,000, he said.

The chief minister said that respecting sporting talent, the Haryana government has awarded ₹641 crore in cash prizes to players over the past 11 years. Under the Haryana Sports Equipment Provision Scheme, 15,634 players have been provided with sports equipment.

The guest of honour and president of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, said the soil of Haryana is charged with courage, strength and determination, the qualities that have consistently produced world-class athletes for India. She said that the cooperation between the state government and the Haryana Olympic Association has led to a sports revolution in the state.

She said that from sports grounds to athletic tracks and shooting ranges, the impact of Haryana’s sports policies and facilities can be seen everywhere.

The closing ceremony of this event will be held on November 8 in Kurukshetra. The seven-day festival will feature 24 different sports events across nine districts of Haryana, as well as in Chandigarh and New Delhi, with participation from more than 6,000 athletes.