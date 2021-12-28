Rohtak bride shot at; discharged from hospital after 25 days

Twenty-five days after three persons had shot at a bride after her wedding on December 2 at Rohtak’s Bhali village, the woman was discharged from a private hospital in Gurugram on Sunday evening, where she was undergoing treatment.

After the woman returned to her paternal home in Sampla, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma met her family and assured them of providing help in treatment as doctors are yet to extract five of six bullets from the woman’s body.

After the incident, the bride underwent treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), from where she was referred to a private hospital in Gurugram. Doctors had extracted one bullet from her hand but five bullets are yet to be pumped out as the woman’s health is not fit to perform surgery.

The woman said main accused Sahil had chased their SUV when she and the groom had left her paternal home after the wedding and intercepted the car when they were about to reach the in-laws’ house.

“The accused pulled out his weapon and asked me to marry him, threatening to fire shots at me if I refused. Then, he pumped six bullets into my body. Doctors told me that they will pull out five bullets from my body once I maintain good health. I want to become an IPS officer and serve the society like Kiran Bedi,” she added.

“When he came out of jail, he gave me threat calls. Once doctors pull out the remaining bullets from my body, I will focus on my academics. I don’t know from where I got the confidence to fight for my life even after sustaining six bullet injuries,” she added.

The Rohtak police had sent main accused Sahil Kumar, of Sampla village in judicial custody after seeking his three-day remand earlier in the month.

In his complaint, the victim’s husband, of Bhali Anandpur village, had said that after their marriage, he, along with his wife and brother, were returning home.

“When we reached near a temple, three person in a Toyota Innova intercepted our car, fired shots at my wife and snatched my brother’s gold chain before fleeing,” he added.

Police had arrested four people including two minors in the case. Rohtak SP Uday Meena said the minors had confessed to providing minute-to-minute details of the victim’s marriage to the main accused.

“They had dropped him on a bike at Kharkhauda road in Sampla, snatched a car and used it to commit the crime. We had recovered the bike and the car used in the crime,” he added.

