Rohtak land release case: INLD slams Haryana govt for seeking recall of CBI probe order by SC

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Friday slammed the BJP-led Haryana government for filing an application in the Supreme Court (SC) to seek recall of a July 7 order of the apex court for a CBI probe in the release of land in Rohtak to real estate developer, Uddar Gagan Properties, during the tenure of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to a HT news report, INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala in a statement on Friday alleged that the move to seek recall of the SC’s orders clearly showed that there was a tacit understanding between the ruling BJP and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Ellenabad MLA said CM Manohar Lal Khattar had in 2018 announced on the floor of the state assembly that a CBI probe will be ordered in the Rohtak land release matter.

“But the issue was diluted when a retired judge was appointed to hold an inquiry. I had asked the CM in the assembly as to why this somersault has been made. The decision clearly meant a betrayal with the people of the state and an attempt to shield Hooda,” the INLD leader alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The apex court, in its July 7 order, had said that the matter shall be looked into by the CBI without in any way being influenced by the reports and conclusions as stated in this order.

The SC was referring to the outcome of the multiple inquiries ordered by the state government which as per the amicus curiae, Jaideep Gupta only concluded that there was “systemic failure” rather than considering the individual actions of those who were responsible.

The SC, in its order, said amicus curiae while highlighting the May 2016 directions of the court has said the drift of the apex court’s decision showed that the state power was deliberately misused for private gain and therefore, the direction required the state to “inquire into the legality and bona fides of the actions of the persons responsible for illegally entertaining the application of the builder and allotting the land to it”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The amicus curiae further submits that initially the matter was referred to a senior civil servant. After his report which suggested systemic failure and that no action be taken against any official, the matter was made over to a retired judge of the high court.”

“The matter was then considered under five heads as stated in the report and with respect to the fifth head, the matter was again dealt with by another civil servant. This report also concluded that there was systemic failure rather than considering the individual actions of those who were responsible,” the SC said.