Rohtak liquor vend firing case: Himanshu Bhau gang member held after encounter

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1) of Rohtak police has arrested a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang in connection with last year’s firing incident at a liquor vend in Ritoli village. CIA-1 staff along with forensic expert Saroj Dahiya examine the crime scene near Kultana flyover in Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The accused, Mohan alias Monu, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with the CIA team in the early hours of Thursday. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said the police recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from the accused.

The firing incident had taken place on December 19 last year, when assailants linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang allegedly opened fire outside a liquor vend owned by their rival, Sunny Ritoli, in Ritoli village. The attack led to an exchange of gunfire between two rival gangs.

During the shootout, Deepanshu, a member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was killed, while his associate Rohit alias Rasko sustained injuries. A member of the rival group, Deepak — linked to the Ankit alias Baba gang (headed by Sunny’s brother) — was also injured and treated at PGIMS.

“The accused along with his aides had fired shots at a liquor vend and their rival gang member Sunny Ritoli. In the exchange of fire, one criminal died and two received injuries. So far, we have arrested six criminals, including Monu, in this case,” the SP said.

Bhoria added that Monu has a criminal record in Uttar Pradesh, with three cases of attempt to murder and one case each under theft and the Arms Act registered against him.

“Once he is discharged from PGIMS, we will seek his remand for further interrogation,” the SP said.