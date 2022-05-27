Rohtak MP accuses Khattar, Manish Grover of promoting divisive politics
Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Thursday sharpened his attack against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his close aide and former cooperatives minister Manish Grover, accusing the duo of “breaking the harmony of society by promoting caste-based divisive politics”.
Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said Khattar had taken oath of doing his duty without any jealousy.
“I had talked to the official concerned about when the piece of Pehrawar village’s panchayat land will be handed over to the Gaur Brahmin society. The officer said the CM has directed him not to handover the land to the society now as it will be given at a later stage,” Sharma said.
“This shows that the CM is jealous of the Brahmin community. He had taken oath to work without any discrimination but now he is discriminating with a community,” he added.
He said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to handover the piece of land to the society at the earliest.
“The Union government should initiate a probe pertaining to corruption in Rohtak under the supervision of the PM office. Khattar and Grover are upset with me as I won from the Rohtak parliamentary seat,” he said.
“They cannot digest my victory. I had requested the CM to connect the Metro line from Bahadurgarh to Rohtak but he turned down my proposal by claiming that it is not feasible. He is being influenced by Grover and they are creating rifts in the society by dividing people on caste lines,” Sharma added.
Sharma said there was a time when there were Brahmin CMs in more than 50% Indian states.
“Why was Ram Bilas Sharma not elevated to the CM’s post in 2014 after BJP swept the state? I am not against any caste but when will Brahmins get their share?” he added.
On speculations that he is not happy with the BJP, Sharma said, “Officers are not listening to my orders. My workers are complaining about the same. I am in the BJP and I will remain in BJP. There is no question of leaving the party.”
Reacting to Sharma’s remarks, Manish Grover said he is running Rohtak city and he does not want to say more on this.
BJP state chief OP Dhankar asked Arvind Sharma not to make such statements.
“The government had given Pehrawar village on lease to the Gaur Brahmin society for the next 33 years. The society should pay the lease amount and the government should handover the land to them,” Dhankar said in Dadri.
Retired political science professor from Bhiwani government college, Anant Ram said Sharma’s statement has absolutely humiliated Khattar and challenged his leadership by accusing him of promoting divisive politics and being influenced by other people while making decisions.
“Sharma has got support from other factions of the BJP state leaders who were cornered in this regime. CM’s association with the PM is a known fact and Sharma has first hit Grover and then the CM. This shows that he is attacking the CM very smartly,” he added.
A spokesman of the Rohtak municipal corporation said government has given Pehrawar village’s land to Gaur Brahmin society on lease for 33 years.
“On April 18, the Gaur Brahmin society had written a letter to the state government that they had paid five instalment of lease from 2009 to 2014. And nine instalments from 2014 to 2022, which amounts ₹11.40 lakh will be paid soon. The society and government are in touch to solve the issue. Some people are raising the issue for political reasons,” the spokesman added.
-
Youth dies in Turkey: Family protests in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of residents of Barna village in Kurukshetra district on Thursday held a protest demanding action against three agents accusing him of murder of a youth in Turkey. The protesters alleged that the accused had promised to send deceased Vicky Singh (22) to Germany and took ₹14 lakh. But he was stuck in Turkey for the past seven month and now, the agent was demanding more money to send him to Germany from Turkey.
-
Session on ‘Indian perspectives, challenges and opportunities’ held at SPPU
Renewable energy resources like biomass, solar, wind, tidal and hydro energy are the need of the hour. By 2030 the requirement of food will be 70% more, water requirement will increase by 30% and energy requirement by 45 %. Mhaisekar was speaking at one of the sessions on 'Indian Perspectives, Challenges and Opportunities in the 'Indo Nordic Circular Economy and Bio-Economy Workshop' held at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Thursday.
-
Traffic snarls at Chandni chowk irk commuters
PUNE Chandni chowk was an abyss. The situation is terrible claim daily commuters. Earlier, if one had to cover the 12-km distance between Chandni chowk to Radha chowk, Baner it would take 23 mins, now it takes 50 mins. Generally, vehicles slow down from Navle bridge and situation remains same till Bhumkar chowk. Traffic police has allowed traffic movement from Chandni chowk to Kothrud. Barricades are also removed while turning from Chandni chowk to Bavdhan.
-
Pune district reports 49 new Covid cases on Thursday
PUNE Pune district on Thursday reported 49 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 681,135 Covid-19 cases and 9,713 deaths by Thursday. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,761 cases so far and 3,627 deaths. Pune rural has reported 425,750 total cases so far and 7,204 Covid deaths. In Pune district, there are 1,454,646 Covid cases.
-
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics