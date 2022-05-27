Rohtak MP accuses Khattar, Manish Grover of promoting divisive politics

Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Thursday sharpened his attack against Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his close aide and former cooperatives minister Manish Grover, accusing the duo of “breaking the harmony of society by promoting caste-based divisive politics”.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharma said Khattar had taken oath of doing his duty without any jealousy.

“I had talked to the official concerned about when the piece of Pehrawar village’s panchayat land will be handed over to the Gaur Brahmin society. The officer said the CM has directed him not to handover the land to the society now as it will be given at a later stage,” Sharma said.

“This shows that the CM is jealous of the Brahmin community. He had taken oath to work without any discrimination but now he is discriminating with a community,” he added.

He said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to handover the piece of land to the society at the earliest.

“The Union government should initiate a probe pertaining to corruption in Rohtak under the supervision of the PM office. Khattar and Grover are upset with me as I won from the Rohtak parliamentary seat,” he said.

“They cannot digest my victory. I had requested the CM to connect the Metro line from Bahadurgarh to Rohtak but he turned down my proposal by claiming that it is not feasible. He is being influenced by Grover and they are creating rifts in the society by dividing people on caste lines,” Sharma added.

Sharma said there was a time when there were Brahmin CMs in more than 50% Indian states.

“Why was Ram Bilas Sharma not elevated to the CM’s post in 2014 after BJP swept the state? I am not against any caste but when will Brahmins get their share?” he added.

On speculations that he is not happy with the BJP, Sharma said, “Officers are not listening to my orders. My workers are complaining about the same. I am in the BJP and I will remain in BJP. There is no question of leaving the party.”

Reacting to Sharma’s remarks, Manish Grover said he is running Rohtak city and he does not want to say more on this.

BJP state chief OP Dhankar asked Arvind Sharma not to make such statements.

“The government had given Pehrawar village on lease to the Gaur Brahmin society for the next 33 years. The society should pay the lease amount and the government should handover the land to them,” Dhankar said in Dadri.

Retired political science professor from Bhiwani government college, Anant Ram said Sharma’s statement has absolutely humiliated Khattar and challenged his leadership by accusing him of promoting divisive politics and being influenced by other people while making decisions.

“Sharma has got support from other factions of the BJP state leaders who were cornered in this regime. CM’s association with the PM is a known fact and Sharma has first hit Grover and then the CM. This shows that he is attacking the CM very smartly,” he added.

A spokesman of the Rohtak municipal corporation said government has given Pehrawar village’s land to Gaur Brahmin society on lease for 33 years.

“On April 18, the Gaur Brahmin society had written a letter to the state government that they had paid five instalment of lease from 2009 to 2014. And nine instalments from 2014 to 2022, which amounts ₹11.40 lakh will be paid soon. The society and government are in touch to solve the issue. Some people are raising the issue for political reasons,” the spokesman added.