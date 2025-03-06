Rohtak: Not satisfied with police probe, says murdered Congress worker’s mother

Two days after the Rohtak police arrested a Jhajjar resident in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, her mother expressed dissatisfaction over the ongoing police probe. Congress worker Himani Narwal’s body was found in a suitcase on March 1. (HT File)

Talking to mediapersons in Rohtak on Wednesday, Savita Narwal, the victim’s mother, said the police theory -- that the accused, Sachin Kumar, killed Himani in a fit of rage after an altercation -- doesn’t add up.

“We are not satisfied with the police’s claims. We want police to investigate the main reason behind my daughter’s death and the find the conspirators in the crime,” she said.

The victim’s mother further said the accused was concocting stories to save himself and malign her daughter’s reputation. “The claims that the accused was in a relationship with my daughter are false. Many people, including youngsters and senior citizens, used to come to meet my daughter as she was a party worker. That is no reason to tarnish her image,” she said.

“The accused told the cops that he had killed my daughter because of a money dispute. My daughter had given money to many people, but she never had an dispute with anyone,” she added, demanding death penalty for the accused.

The victim’s mother’s reaction comes two days after additional director general of police (ADGP), Rohtak range, Krishan Kumar Rao had said, “After detailed questioning, the accused told us that he came in contact with Himani Narwal through social media over a year-and-a-half ago. He had been a frequent visitor at her house in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak, for the last six to seven months. On February 27, around 9pm, Sachin visited Himani’s house and stayed overnight. The next day, an argument ensued between them over an unknown issue. After exchanging heated arguments, Sachin tied Himani’s hands with her dupatta and strangled her with a mobile phone’s charger. Then he stuffed her body into a suitcase along with a quilt which had blood stains.”