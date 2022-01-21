Roll back HRDF cess hike: Surjewala

Terming the Haryana government’s decision to increase the Haryana Rural Development Fund (HRDF) cess on paddy “anti-farmer”, Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday demanded an immediate roll back of the hike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Surjewala condemned the decision of the Khattar-Chautala government to increase the cess by three-times from 0.5% to 2% on all varieties of paddy including 1509, Muchhal and Sarbati, terming it a short-sighted decision which will harm the cause of farmers.

“Now, the farmers of Haryana will be compelled to either sell off their crop in the neighbouring states’ agricultural mandis or sell paddy to traders at a price cheaper by at least ₹100-120 per quintal. Six months back, the BJP-JJP government had increased market fee from 0.5% to 2% on all varieties of paddy,” he said.

“Last year, 42.5 lakh metric tonne basmati and 1509 paddy, and 56 lakh metric tonne Parmal rice was procured in Haryana. The increase in HRDF cess will cause additional economic burden not only on the farmers but also on the arhtiyas and labourers working at grain markets,” Surjewala said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said if farmers go to mandis of other states to sell their crops, they will suffer financial losses, but at the same time, the state government will also generate less revenue. “With paddy grown in our state reaching the neighbouring states, the state government will not get the tax,” he added.

In the event of farmers selling paddy in Haryana, traders will recover the increased market and HRDF fee from them as against the prices prevailing in open market in India or abroad, which comes to about ₹100 to ₹150 per quintal, he said.

As a consequence to this, there will be an extra economic burden of about ₹500 crore on farmers of Haryana, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}