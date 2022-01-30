Roundabout | Bengal’s Binodini resurrected in a Punjabi play

Punjabi playwright Shabdeesh has been best described as a poet at heart. It is this mix of the head and the heart that has gone into writing the play, Nati Binodini, inspired by the remarkable story of Bengal’s pioneering actor Binodini Dasi.

The dramatist creates the life and times of a girl brought up in the red-light area of Kolkata, who entered the world of theatre when she was just 11 or 12. Instead of following the profession of her mother and grandmother, Binodini (1862-1941) made history through her talent, dedication and sacrifice, and yet for polite Bengali society (bhadralok) she always featured in the roster of fallen women.

The crowning glory of her remarkable career on stage came in one of her last performances in Chaitanyaleela, in which she brought alive the story of the 16th century Vaishnava saint of the Bhakti movement in Bengal and Orissa. Such was the grace of the performance that she reached the summit of fame.

It is on record that on October 7, 1885, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the great Vaishnava saint of 19th century Bengal, came to see the performance. Lore has it that the saint was so moved that he went on stage, put his hand on her head and blessed her. She earned praise for the performance from the likes of philosopher Swami Vivekananda and writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee who penned Vande Mataram, the national song of India.

However, at the age of 23, she walked away from Star Theatre, which she had built, paying a heavy price.

Before getting lost in the lanes of 19th century Kolkata, a city celebrated in a 20th century, let us return to the 21st century, and take a trip to a rural area in the Majha region of Punjab – Kallah village near Tarn Taran – where the playwright Shabdeesh began his journey. (HT Photo)

Journey of the playwright

Coming of age in the 1980s when the influence of the Naxalbari movement had dwindled and the rise of Sikh terrorism had started, a young Jagdeesh, who would become famous as Shabdeesh, started dabbling in poetry. At the time, mainstream Punjabi literature was progressive and still left-of-the-road. His song, Tainu hasean te zhakham dikhavan, Je saade pind aanvein mitra’(I will show you the wounds over laughter, If you come to our village, my friend) became wildly successful.

His first play was published in 1996 and the same year he married Anita, a talented actor working with the theatre legend, Gursharan Singh.

Anita Shabdeesh in the role of the famed star, Binodini Dasi. (HT Photo)

With the head and heart in place, Shamdeesh (which literally means ‘the lord of words’) continued to pen poetry and plays besides writing in newspapers and journals. However, he published very little and most of his books have been brought out by friends. The play, ‘Nati Binodini’ was published by his better half and friends as an anniversary gift, recently. Shabdeesh laughs, “My pen name may be the Lord of Words but there is nothing lordly about me. Publishing a book in Punjabi is a cumbersome and costly affair. This turned out to be a pleasant surprise nevertheless.”

How did the play happen? Shabdeesh recounts, “It was Anita who first discovered a copy of a Hindi play, translated from Bengali, with the same title. She was so keen to enact the character of the legendary actor that I first thought of translating it into Punjabi. But I felt it would have to be done in the metaphor of the Punjabi language. Fortunately, I came across the autobiographical accounts by Binodini Dasi herself and it was then that I decided to write a fresh play by including them.”

He says he sees the play as a gift from Punjab to Bengal who gave the country an actor as talented as Binodini. For Anita it was a sheer joy to enact the role of Nati Binodini and she says it remains relevant as the prejudice of the 19th century against women can be found in the present times too.

Angst of a woman as an actor

The first acquaintance one made with this legend of 19th century public theatre that came into being under the British colonial influence was through the translation of the autobiography of Binodini Dasi: Amar Katha (My Life) and Amar Abhinetri Jibon (My Life as an Actress) by scholar and writer Rimli Bhattacharya.

The book, which was brought out by Kali for Women in 1998, included a translation of her poems, and reached far and wide to the English readership home and abroad.

In an insightful and elaborate introduction to her writings, Bhattacharya says: “Her autobiographical writings along with her poems speak of a woman who wanted much more than contemporary society was willing to give her. Although a star in her own right and founder member of the first actor-owned theatre, Binodini was never allowed to forget her origin or her status”.

Today too, some writers make the mistake of calling her ‘the actor who was a prostitute’. Raised in the red-light area, she had no choice but to take in male patrons: the first one for love, and the second one for theatre at the instance of her Guru, the celebrated actor and director Girish Chandra Gosh, to use the money he gave her for a theatre owned by artistes, which would be given her name.

But when the time came, the men decided it could not be named after a fallen woman and named the theatre built over the flesh and soul of Binodini, Star Theatre. She wrote with pain of the betrayals and whenever she calls herself ‘a fallen woman’ it with the same disdain that a contemporary woman poet may have for the phoney world around her when she calls herself ‘a wicked woman’ or a ‘buri aurat’.

