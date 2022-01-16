Roundabout | Filmmaker Jatinder Mauhar reborn as anti-hero

When filmmaker Jatinder Mauhar, who has etched his profile as a sensitive director of Punjabi films with a difference, was first offered the lead role in Adh Chanani Raat, it was incredulity and refusal.

“Although an admirer of the cinema of Gurvinder as well as Gurdial Singh’s writings, I said no because I had never acted and my work was always behind the camera,” says Mauhar. Another actor was cast but it was fated that Mauhar act out the story of the soil, so evocatively etched out by Gurdial Singh (1933-2016), the master story teller of Jaitu Mandi in the Malwa region of Punjab, in this 1972 novel.

Mauhar recounts, “It so happened that the actor fell ill and I was suggesting other names when the offer came again. The cast included many friends and after a little hesitation I accepted the role, not quite sure if I would fare well as an actor.”

Acclaimed director Gurvinder perhaps knew better, for it was the ‘the vulnerable face of Mauhar’, which seemed so close to a pen-portrait by the writer. Adh Chanani Raat is Gurvinder Singh’s third feature in a trilogy of Punjabi language films after Anhey Ghorey Da Daan (Venice) and Chauthi Koot (Cannes). When the first, also based on a novel by Gurdial Singh, was screened here in the city, the appreciative comment that came from scholar Rana Nayar, a close friend and consistent translator of the works of Gurdial Singh, was: “In Gurvinder Singh, Punjab has found its own Satyajit Ray!”

Nayar elaborates, “The talent of Gurvinder in translating the poetry of Gurdial’s prose into silences on screen is outstanding. One could well add that if this filmmaker had arrived on the scene earlier the cinematic version of Gurdial’s debut novel which gave Punjabi its first Dalit hero Marhi Da Diva would have been altogether another story.”

The oeuvre of Gurdial Singh

It is said that one does not have to go far to understand human nature and a village provides it all. So it was with Gurdial who lived a lifetime in the small agrarian market town of Jaitu and did all his writing in his bedroom-cum-study travelling to and from to the Bathinda where he taught at the university college. Yet he was to change the course of fiction in Punjabi. Jagseer was Punjabi fiction’s first Dalit hero, and he stepped out of Gurdial Singh’s 1964 debut novel Marhi Da Diva (The Last Flicker). Yet, there was nothing heroic about him. Poverty, an unfulfilled life, unrequited love, addiction to opium and passivity went into the making of Jagseer who paved the way for the sub-genre of Dalit fiction and other subaltern writing in Punjabi.

Eminent critic Namwar Singh wrote thus of this novel: “When the Indian novel was on its decline, a novel published in a so-called backward language lifted the Indian novel to sublimity”. His other novels included Anhoye (1966), Anhe Ghore Da Daan (1976) and Parsa (1991), besides several collections of short fiction. He shared the prestigious Jnanpith Award with Nirmal Verma, Hindi’s celebrated fiction writer in 1999. The Sahitya Akademi Award came to him in 1975 for Adh Chanani Raat.

Echoes of the past in the present

This is a novel with a difference and he probed in it the layers of the Jat landowner psyche and his attachment to his land, be it a small patch and his pride. Modan returns home after spending the prime of his life in prison for a murder committed to avenge his father’s humiliation over land disputes. His brothers have prospered and there is no one to support him, except his mother, yet he starts again. He moves into the dilapidated ancestral home, gets married, but is provoked again to resort to violence.

Filmmaker Gurvinder, who has won several awards home and abroad, says, “It is the violence that scripts the alienation of the being from its own selfhood. It is also about the last-ditch resistance of the oppressed. Cinematically, for me, it is the culmination of a journey that started with Anhey Ghorey Da Daan, the tropes pared down to the bare essential leading to an interiorised and a self-reflective form.”

This novel becomes more relevant in the spirit of struggle by the Punjab farmers against the agrarian laws. Bobby Bedi, the producer, who is distributing the film internationally, says: “A Punjabi farmer’s love for his land is special and transcends economics, relationships and even emotions. It gives the farmer a special strength. This love came to the forefront in the recent farmers protests in North India”.

Reel life to real life

For the reluctant actor Mauhar it was a rare experience working with Gurvinder. When he reached Moga where the film was being shot, he was soon in the shoes of Modan the anti-hero. “I had already been told about the vulnerability of my face and I worked further on it, and one or two other points such as restlessness by constantly fingering my shawl. I had guided others on acting for the films I made, but here I was swept into the role by the creative shots of the filmmaker.”

He recalls the unmistakable touches of the filmmaker in creating and linking scenes. For instance, when a long shot of Modan is taken walking down the path, Gurvinder felt it needed more and some goats were brought and the shot was completed aesthetically with the goats walking in a line ahead of the actor.

Another linkage was after his first night of love with his wife, Modan is shown standing by his land sowing seeds. “This in itself shows the bond a farmer has with his land, a bond of love and an extension his own being expressed without words.”

Finally, when the shooting was completed it in January 2020 and when the sets of the home that Modan rebuilds were being dismantled, Mauhar sat watching it all. “As the walls came down, I burst into tears,” he adds.

