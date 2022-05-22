Roundabout | Of a writerly writer and the flight of doves

To know Urdu writer Joginder Paul (1925 -2016), who is best described as a writerly writer, it is important to get acquainted with Fazaldeen and Lobh Singh, who were once close friends and colleagues at the Chawinda Primary School in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Fazaldeen taught English and Lobh Urdu. In 1947, Lobha moved to Delhi and became a taxi driver. Constantly running errands for his family of four and trying to make ends meet, he would often say, “Once you leave your home behind, it seems that even while sitting we are running all the time.”

After some years he got a letter from one Maulvi Fazaldeen, the headmaster of Chawinda Primary School. Holding the letter, he feels he is hugging his lost friend and he cries out; ”Fazalea! You scoundrel! You have become such a respected Maulvi, and I did not even come to know of it— you wretched headmaster!” And then waters of the five rivers of the Punjab were running from his eyes and flowing down his face and beard. The letters to Chawinda continue as he goes through the ups and downs of life.

Lobh continues to write to his dear friend as he goes through tragedies, including the death of his wife and younger son. It is only in the end that the reader realises, as does Lobh’s elder son, that the chacha he has been writing to in Chawinda has long been dead. The flight of the doves was such that uprooted from their land they wandered all over it in their imagination.

When Lobh gets a letter from his friend saying his sons and daughters had given him 15 grandsons and five granddaughters, he is thrilled that his friend, who is now a lion of a headmaster, had multiplied into 20.

“Overcome by love and yearning Lobh Singh parked his taxi outside Fazaldeen’s home and blowing the horn loudly, he gathers the 20 grandchildren into the car and brings them to Delhi – Look, this is the Qutab Minar, and this the governor’s office and that there is the Laal Qila. Yes my friend, give each one of them a kulfi. Eat my little ones, the kulfi of Delhi has the power to clear the throat. Now Shibbo, where are you going? Come here and we will all walk down to Chandni Chowk. Just mind the traffic. Take care and come along.”

Writers in context

Such was the craft of Paul who set his stories not just around the Great Divide but his years in Kenya and Delhi that he picked up the most humane subjects, leaving the reader bewitched with the varied drama of human existence.

Paul is one of the writers included in the ‘Writer in Context’ series, published by Routledge, which have been conceptualised to facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Indian writers from different languages.

Chandana Dutta, who has edited the book, says,“This is in light of the fact that Indian literature in English translation is being read and even taught extensively across the world with more and more scholars engaging in research. In each volume of the series, an author from the post-Independence multilingual Indian literature is presented from within her/his socio-literary tradition.”

Each book has been designed to showcase the writer’s oeuvre along with its cultural context, literary tradition, critical reception and contemporary resonance.

Sukrita Paul, who conceptualised the series, says, “The Series, it is hoped, will serve as a significant creative and critical resource to address a glaring gap in knowledge regarding the context of Indian writing in different languages.”

The editors say, “The conceptualisation and making of the ‘Writer in Context’ series places itself in the context of a historical evolution of literary studies in English in India. It was as late as the mid-80s, decades after the Independence of India, that the angst to redefine English literary studies in the universities manifested itself in thoughtful discussions among scholars.”

As many as 12 writers of the 20th century, who have made a special mark with their writings, feature in the series.

While the books on Hindi writer Krishna Sobti and Paul have already come out, others in the pipeline include some well-known names such as Amrita Pritam (Punjabi) Indira Goswamy (Assamese), Mahasweta Devi (Bengali) Phanishwar Prasad ‘Renu’ (Hindi) and others.

Knowing Joginder Paul

The first acquaintance one made with Joginder Paul was way back in the late 1970s during a symposium at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on the Urdu short story. It was Kumar Vikal, the Hindi poet of the city, who suggested I interview him. I did so shyly without knowing much. A decade and a half later, when I started taking translation seriously while working with Antara Dev Sen of The Little Magazine, I barged into his Alaknanda residence in Delhi, only to be ushered in warmly by his wife Krishna Paul. I wanted a story by the writer. Without questioning my credentials, he gave me one of his Partition stories ‘Dera Baba Nanak’.”

Our acquaintance grew and one learnt the riveting story of the Partition bringing them together. He was from a refugee family of Sialkot camping in Ambala, his wife-to-be Krishna belonged to a Punjabi family settled in Kenya. Her parents had brought her to India to seek a match for her, and someone suggested this bright young man from Ambala. When she met him in the run-down evacuee property, the bright boy was selling milk to support the family. Something clicked and they were married. Krishna was to be the first reader of his stories and novels and also his translator into Hindi.

After years in Kenya, the two returned to India and settled in New Delhi. His two novels most recommended to enjoy his master craftsmanship while picking up subjects of the human bondage are Nadeed (The Blind) and Khwabrau (The Sleepwalkers).

