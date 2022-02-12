Roundabout | The Qissa of Irrfan Khan donning a turban

The book, Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind, penned by Anup Singh, a Geneva-based filmmaker born to a Punjabi-Sikh family, lies in front of me as I sit late at night to key in my thoughts after reading the one-of-its kind memoir, which made me smile, ponder and wince with pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The words, which hang so precariously between life and death, are in dialogue with the wind, articulating the loss of a friend, the soul of his films and a rare human being.

It begins in the dark of a room when he hears the muted calls of the birds outside and raises his head from the pillow. His wife, Catherine, who is lying beside him, whispers, “Your phone.”

The forebodings are not congenial. He goes outside and sits under a tree as the message on his screen, ‘Irrfan Khan is no more,’ reverberates in his mind.

It is a long journey for Singh as he writes of loss and longing, not quite knowing what he will do with them. As a reader of this dialogue, I take a quick decision on what I would like to pick out from these words scattered in the winds. Very often when one is in doubt, a line from some poem reaches out to show the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The book, Irrfan: Dialogues With The Wind, penned by Anup Singh, a Geneva-based filmmaker born to a Punjabi-Sikh family, is a one-of-its kind memoir. (HT Photo)

Friends mightier than death

This time, it is a line from a poem by Punjabi poet Amarjit Chandan, which he had sent home from Berlin in 1980: “Tonight I won’t think of death at all.” The second line follows: “Anyone thinking of death is cursed in this city! I know I do not want to write or think about death now…in times when every city everywhere is cursed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I go back and look for the poem in my papers and find what other options the poet had other than death – thoughts of a youngster playing a guitar by the roadside, his comrades and his child’s little pencil.

It was Chandan, who encouraged Singh, to turn these words of loss and longing into a book. Anup says in the acknowledgements: “The scraps, the snippets I first managed to write might have stayed just that, scattered fragments to lighten my solitude, if Amarjit Chandan , the great Punjabi poet, had not called me…that I had to remember, more remember everything and write…until the fire and beauty that Irrfan brought to my life could be shared with others…’So in this appraisal of the book, I too look for fire and light and the triumph of life over death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Playing the turbaned patriarch

The writer gives an interesting account of Irrfan at first declining to play Umber Singh in ‘Qissa: The Tale Of A Lonely Ghost’(2013) as he thought it was “too dark.” The story is of a man called Umber Singh who is forced to leave his homeland in the ethnic cleansing of the Partition and starts life afresh.

Obsessed with the longing for a male child he believes that his third daughter is a boy and brings her up so. The obsession unhinges him, leading to assault and rape. His ghostly existence lingers in the village even after he dies. The role gradually grew on Irrfan and he accepted it. The film made in Punjabi was released to great accolades home and abroad. Premiered in Toronto, it was widely appreciated for its distinctive storytelling and won several awards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Irrfan was a camel rider in Anup Singh’s 2017 film, a Rajasthani language drama, which premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland to critical acclaim.

Village women called him Ranjha

In his emotive remembrance, Singh recalls how the villagers near Amritsar, especially the women, were enamoured with Irrfan during the shoot of Qissa. He indeed made for a handsome turbaned Sikh. The women called out to him as ‘Ranjha’ the hero of Heer-Ranjha fame, who is considered to be the epitome of good looks. This prompted Singh to look closely at the lead character of his film: “I looked at Irrfan and it was like I was seeing him for the first time. In the make-up van, as hair by hair the beard and the moustache were painstakingly attached to his face and then the turban tied around his head. I had studied him to see how closely he matched my imagined character. But now, in the courtyard, I saw him as others saw him: a beautiful Sikh man. With his semi-hooded eyes, sharp nose, lean cheekbones, he could have walked out of a Pahari miniature painting.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The writer has penned each word with love and pain at having lost a friend and an actor like Irrfan too soon. The book is dedicated to Irrfan’s wife Sutapa and children Babil and Ayaan.

Published by Sarabjeet Garcha of Copper Coin, Delhi, at Chandan’s behest, it has a foreword by none other than Amitabh Bachchan, which could well have been excluded for the writing of Anup is such that it needs no marketing aid. Anup’s words and writing suffice: “This book emerged from tremendous grief. But in remembering and in writing what ultimately affirmed itself are the joy of having known and worked with such a singular man and actor.”

nirudutt@gmail.com