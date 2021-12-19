Roundabout | To see or not to see Mandu: Was that the question?

It happens sometimes that the Bard of Avon, whom one had to learn by heart in senior school and college, returns at some uncanny moment as of now. Tonight as I click at the typewriter, sorry I meant the keyboard, when I sit with both the copies of Swadesh’s book placed on the desk in front of me, Mian Shakespeare makes a visitation with his most famous line from Hamlet: To be or not to be. Critics, whom the bard has kept busy for hundreds of years, say that this line from his soliloquy is which talks of life and death in deep existentialist thought.

But now ask me how does Mandu the love-nest of the ill-fated lovers, Rani Roopmati and Baaz Bahadur, figure in this theory of existential brooding? Well for one, Mandu seems to be visiting me often in my column as I grow older. It is not my doing but that of writers who seem to be obsessed with it. Just last month it was Priyadarshi Thakur acting scribe to the Rani and now it is Swadesh’s forgotten rendezvous with a woman of letters who had not seen Mandu and that’s how this ‘Fractured Soul-Memoir’ got this mysterious name.

Writer with a difference

Before moving onto this amazing account by a writer who made a place for himself in the world of Hindi fiction in the times of all-time greats like Nirmal Verma , Krishna Sobti and many others. Not just that, he was cherished by his seniors and equals for venturing into the disturbed areas of life with rare courage and returning each time with a seething story a reader would. A very popular and elegant professor of English in GMN College, Ambala Cantt, adept in teaching romantic poetry of Shelley and Keats, his manner in encountering his own stories was very different. It was often said of this fiction writer and dramatist that he hunted his characters with a gun.

An author of 15 published books, including stories and novels and greatly successful plays like ‘Court Martial’, ‘Kaal Kothri’ and ‘Sabse Udaas Kavita’, this writer with aristocratic good looks and demeanour, found great adulation. In fact, his was the fan following which had hitherto been reserved for poets a la Majaz or Sahir Ludhianvi. When his first book of stories Ashwarohi came out in 1973, he got letters signed in blood from his female readers for the title story which looked through the eyes of a girl at a sensitive and handsome young man who was insane to others. Picking out the extraordinary in the most mundane of situations was his special talent and he was at equal ease in dealing with characters drawn from the aristocracy or the urban slums. This so because it was the human psyche he explored with great finesse.

Lunatic, lover and poet

However, in the early 90s he had a mental breakdown with a recurrence of suicidal attempts. The memoirs are set in the wards of the specialty hospital. He had battled illness and came out and at the suggestions of writer friends, who thought he would overcome the destructive phase of life thus, started penning the seven-year journey from insanity to sanity. Thus, Mandu was born and the trigger that pressed it was a fair woman asking him to accompany him to Mandu. It was rejection of this proposition that led to the delusion of the woman haunting him and as a professor of literature he knew well that ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’.

Between the hallucinatory visions of the Mayavani are the snippets of scenes from the days of agony in the hospital ranging from the demeaning to the reassuring. His young son, Sukant, holding his hand, a senior writer, Varinder Mendiratta, visiting him and feeding him apple stew, a family friend, Renu, leaving some money under his pillow and many more. A dark humour also underlines the musings of the patient. By the end of the book even the Mayavani, perhaps the Maya Memsahib of past life is forgiven in a poetic realisation. Standing in front of the haunted man she asks, “Swadesh, was it my fault?

Fleeing the nest

I glance again at the two books kept on my desk. The eyes of women in white veils peep out of a painting by Jehangir Sabavala on the cover of the Hindi original. From the cover of the English translation peeps a dimmed version of a classic photograph of the author, clicked by his friend Soumitra Mohan, stares at you. Swadesh says about these memoirs: “I Have Not Seen Mandu’ is not a history of the external world. Nor is it a paper written for a medical journal. It is a soul-memoir, a fractured one.”

Pinto says of this book: “ I hate it when people talk about instant classics but I have not read anything like this, so completely naked, so dependent on the kindness of others, so raw”. Like Jerry everyone feels that the book should have had a happy ending but that was not to be. The waves of depression lashed on. On June 2, 2006, he left home early in the morning to be with the lost ones. Ask Sukant and he will say: ‘Papa is Elsewhere…’ The readers of Swadesh thank Ravi Singh of the Speaking Tiger for the book and wait for the plays and stories that are to follow because the best place to find the writer is in his writings.

nirudutt@gmail.com