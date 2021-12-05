Roundabout | When swords replaced ploughs in Punjab

The curtain rises on a pitch-dark stage and then a blood-red light appears highlighting the scattered swords. A sutradhar enters in dark robes with a turban on his head. He could be Sikh or Muslim, Nihang or Malang. Men carrying drums follow him as he chants of vicious times and hapless victims and together they start singing: In the year 1947, ploughs were to be found nowhere...

Such is the tone set by Swarajbir Singh’s play: Pul Siraat (Bridge of Siraat), which the Quran says is the one to be crossed to reach paradise. Ironically, unfolds the story of a Muslim girl Fajjan who is swept away by the waves of violence and converted to Harnam Kaur. She goes on to become the village mad woman in her old age. This is one of the 16 plays included in the anthology, Plays from a Fractured Land: Punjabi Partition Drama In Translation.

Atamjit says, “Going beyond Partition fiction available in different languages, the volume has dramas from both sides of the border. A collection of plays on the traumatic experience of Partition of Punjab ostensibly tells the fraught history of communal conflicts in Punjab.”

He adds that the plays included in the collection employ irony, paradox, humour and pathos to underline that Partition was a failure of human ideals.

Many stories, many sighs

In all, there are four full-length plays, four short plays, four excerpted and abridged plays and four one-act plays. An interesting inclusion is a one-act play by writer and film-maker Sagar Sarhadi of the Bazaar film fame. The writer, who passed away in March this year, spent his childhood years in Baffa village near Abbottabad, in the North-west Frontier Region in colonial times, and fondly had the second name of Sarhadi. His play, Messiah, is once again a woman’s story of those troubled times, in which she is unable to recognise her own lost brother.

Atamjit points out, “Sita’s story is reminiscent in a way of Saadat Hasan Manto’s Khol Do. The irony is that the woman encountered so many beasts in the divisive violence that she could not recognise any other form of masculinity.”

From across the border, in a more recent play the woman’s story is seen with difference in the saga of the two hostile countries. Dukh Darya (River of Sorrow) by playwright Shahid Nadeem, the husband of well known theatre artiste, late Madeeha Gauhar, has been staged many times on both sides of the border to wowed audiences. It was based on a real-life story of a Pakistani Kashmiri woman Kausar who jumps into the river as she is termed barren. She is rescued on the Indian side of the river and gives birth to a girl child in a jail as she is raped in custody. Thus, it becomes a tangled drama of a Pakistani woman with an Indian daughter. Atamjit comments thus on the play: “The River Of Sorrow is a quintessential Punjabi play that talks of oppression as well as the magnanimity of the Punjabis, it is history as well as myth, and it represents real politics and as well as cultural realities such as respect as well as disdain for women. The waters of our rivers drown us in sorrows. And the same waters also wash away the sorrows”.

A galaxy of playwrights

The volume includes a galaxy of Punjabi playwrights, and but for the pitfalls of language here and there and laxity in line editing, it is a book well worth the pride of place in the book shelf. The editor’s play ‘Rishtean Da ki Rakhiye Naa’ (No Man’s Land) inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto’s immortal story ‘Toba Tek Singh’ is there in a fine translation by Rana Nayar. From across the border we have a play based on a classic story by Ahmed Nadim Qazmi, Parmeshwar Singh, penned into a play by Aamir Nawaz. Like Kashmiri Lal Zakir’s story Karmanwali, adapted into a play by MK Raina, the play too is about a Sikh taking home the child, Akhtar, who gets separated from a group of Muslims migrating to Pakistan. It is a complex play because although for Parmeshwar, Akhtar is as dear to him as his son Kartara, who was separated from him in similar circumstances, yet other members of the family and the society as such refuse to accept a Muslim amid them. Parmeshwar takes him to the border so that he may cross over and so the boy starts following the sound of the Azan. But when a Pakistani soldier fires at Parmeshwar, Akhtar runs back with his hair flying in the wind.

Plays by other playwrights in the book include Harsaran Singh, Gurdial Singh Khosla, Ajmer Singh Aulakh, Kewal Dhaliwal, Jagdish Sachdeva, Sahib Singh and Devinder Daman. The translators besides Nayar are Amena Z. Cheema, Swaraj Raj and Vivek Sachdeva.