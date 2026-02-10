RS member Sandhu introduces 3 pvt member’s Bills in House

HT Correspondent BJP Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu (Sansad TV)

Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu has introduced three private member’s bills in Parliament proposing three statutory authorities – National Agricultural Risk Insurance Authority to provide a mandatory accident insurance scheme for farmers and agricultural workers, the Indian Diaspora Skills and Talent Authority to engage the diaspora for realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the National Ranking and Accreditation Authority (NRAA) to align India’s ranking framework with global rankings and enhance the global competitiveness of higher educational institutions (HEIs).

The three bills – the Kisan Jeevan Suraksha Evam Durghatna Pratipurti Vidheyak, 2025, the Pravasi Bharatiya Kaushal Evam Pratibha Prerak Vidheyak, 2025, and the National Ranking and Accreditation Authority for Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, – were presented by Sandhu in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament. With the ‘Recognition of Legal Person Status of Rivers Bill 2024’ presented by him earlier, the number of private member’s bills introduced by Sandhu has risen to four over two years.

Introducing the Kisan Jeevan Suraksha Evam Durghatna Pratipurti Vidheyak, 2025, he said that the absence of a dedicated institutional mechanism for compensating agricultural injuries and fatalities constitutes a glaring gap in India’s rural social protection architecture. The Bill seeks to address that gap by establishing a National Agricultural Risk Insurance Authority (NARIA), a statutory, autonomous body tasked with designing, implementing, and overseeing a comprehensive, affordable, and mandatory accident insurance scheme for farmers and agricultural workers. It proposes compensation for death and injury, and subsidised universal coverage, with premium waivers for vulnerable groups. Sandhu introduced the two other two bills to harness diaspora potential and strengthen higher education competitiveness. The Pravasi Bharatiya Bill proposes an authority to map global expertise via a digital skill bank, foster partnerships, enable return migration incentives and raise funds through diaspora bonds aligned with national missions. The third bill seeks a statutory body to benchmark institutions against global standards, improving transparency, accountability and rankings.