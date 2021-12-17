RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Kangra on four-day visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived on a four-day visit to Kangra on Thursday. He landed in the morning and headed straight to the RSS office in Kangra. He refused to make any statement to the media at the airport. As per sources, Bhagwat will interact with RSS volunteers over the next three days. He will return on December 19.

Mehbooba pays obeisance at Satwari Dargah in Jammu

Former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, arrived in Jammu on Thursday for a week-long tour. Mufti visited Dargah of Peer Budhan Ali Shah located on the outskirts of the city. Mufti will be visiting Rajouri and Poonch before addressing a party convention in Jammu.

JCO shot dead by colleague in Balakote

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army was shot dead by his colleague on the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Thursday afternoon, officials familiar with the matter said. The deceased was identified was Subedar Jasbir Singh. A police officer said that around 3.40pm, Subedar Jasbir Singh was shot dead by Sepoy Laxminarayan of 15 Rajputana Rifles near Balakote. “The sepoy was immediately taken into custody by the army and later brought to Balakote police post. The body has been sent for autopsy,” said the officer. The army, however, has not issued any statement as yet.

Medicities to come up in Pampore, Jammu

The J&K administrative council that met here under the chairmanship of the LG Manoj Sinha approved the proposal of industries and commerce department to establish two medicities, one each at Sempora, Pampore and Miransahib, Jammu. Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisers to the LG, Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, and Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to the LG attended the meeting.

Approval to upgrading Jammu dental college

The J&K administrative council on Thursday accorded approval to the construction of additional block of Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu, at an estimated cost of ₹44.46 crore. The construction of the new block will cater to the increased patient load by creating infrastructure for several clinical departments.

Palampur shepherd wins Breed Conservation Award -2021

Nandu Ram, 85, a shepherd belonging to Gaddi tribe and resident of Band Vihar village in HP’s Palampur, has won ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources’ Breed Conservation Award-2021. The award will be conferred on him on December 23 ‘Kisan Divas and Breed Conservation Award’ at Karnal, V-C of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur Prof HK Chaudhary said on Thursday. Ram will be awarded in individual category.

‘Women’s detention violation of democratic norms’

The People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone has termed the arrest of two women for protesting after killing of two militants on Monday at Rangreth highly reprehensible and in violation of democratic norms. The police had detained the mother-daughter duo from Wanbal on Tuesday for sloganeering. Lone said, “It is extremely suffocating to live in a place where the government’s sword is perpetually hanging over our heads. This administration has gone berserk and is arresting people by every minute.” The Hurriyat Conference also called the incident “very unfortunate”.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari pitched for equal development of all regions of J&K at a workers’ meeting in Poonch. It is because of the workers at the ground level that the party has gained support from the people in Pir Panjal region in such a short period of time, he said.

Covid infects 133 more, claims lives of 5 in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 133 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 3,39,404, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll 4,508, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 31 were from the Jammu division and 102 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of new cases at 48, followed by 24 in Baramulla district. The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,435. Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 500 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 211 and 199 active cases, respectively. So far, 3,33,461 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said. Meanwhile, Himachal logged 54 new cases and one fatality due to the virus. There are 526 active cases in the state.

