 RTI activist, college teacher write to Panjab University chancellor over ‘entry ban’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

RTI activist, college teacher write to Panjab University chancellor over ‘entry ban’

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2024 09:44 AM IST

As per the minutes of the meeting, towards the beginning of the general discussion, syndicate member Varinder Singh said the entry of Ghai, who was neither a student nor a teacher at PU, should be restricted

Taking cognisance of the Panjab University (PU) November syndicate meeting, an affiliated college teacher Tarun Ghai and RTI activist RK Singla have written to varsity chancellor and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, regarding an alleged comment made over banning their entry to the campus.

While it was not intimated by the authorities whether any final decision was taken, Ghai, while questioning legality of the remarks, said there was no provision under the PU academic calendar for any such bans. (File Photo)
While it was not intimated by the authorities whether any final decision was taken, Ghai, while questioning legality of the remarks, said there was no provision under the PU academic calendar for any such bans. (File Photo)

As per the minutes of the meeting, towards the beginning of the general discussion, syndicate member Varinder Singh said the entry of Ghai, who was neither a student nor a teacher at PU, should be restricted.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He added that written notices should also be issued against RTI activists like Singla who are under the impression that they were capable of landing pressure upon the authorities. The PU vice-chancellor had then asked dean of college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik to take note of the issue.

While it was not intimated by the authorities whether any final decision was taken, Ghai, while questioning legality of the remarks, said there was no provision under the PU academic calendar for any such bans. In the letter, the duo has alleged that it was a case of defamation against them. They have asked the chancellor that the matter be probed. PU DCDC Kaushik remained unavailable for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On