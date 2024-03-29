RTI activist, college teacher write to Panjab University chancellor over ‘entry ban’

Taking cognisance of the Panjab University (PU) November syndicate meeting, an affiliated college teacher Tarun Ghai and RTI activist RK Singla have written to varsity chancellor and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, regarding an alleged comment made over banning their entry to the campus. While it was not intimated by the authorities whether any final decision was taken, Ghai, while questioning legality of the remarks, said there was no provision under the PU academic calendar for any such bans. (File Photo)

As per the minutes of the meeting, towards the beginning of the general discussion, syndicate member Varinder Singh said the entry of Ghai, who was neither a student nor a teacher at PU, should be restricted.

He added that written notices should also be issued against RTI activists like Singla who are under the impression that they were capable of landing pressure upon the authorities. The PU vice-chancellor had then asked dean of college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik to take note of the issue.

While it was not intimated by the authorities whether any final decision was taken, Ghai, while questioning legality of the remarks, said there was no provision under the PU academic calendar for any such bans. In the letter, the duo has alleged that it was a case of defamation against them. They have asked the chancellor that the matter be probed. PU DCDC Kaushik remained unavailable for comment.