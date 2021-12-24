Rumblings in HP Congress as 8 leaders bat for change in guard

Months after their victory in the Himachal Pradesh bypolls, factionalism has reared its head in the Grand Old Party yet again with legislators owing allegiance to former Congress committee president Sukhwinder Singh ‘Sukhu’ demanding a change of guard.

Eight legislators – Jagat Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Rohit Thakur (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Anirudh Singh (Kasumpti), Satpal Singh Raizada (Una), Lakhwinder Singh Rana (Nalagarh), Sunder Singh Thakur (Kullu), Sanjay Awasthi (Arki), and Pawan Kajal (Kangra) – met All India Congress Committee ( AICC) Himachal in-charge Rajiv Shukla in New Delhi, and demanded that Sukhu either be made Himachal Congress president or leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Sukhu, who is a legislator from Nadaun, Hamirpur, has been campaigning in the Capital after he underwent a surgery at a private hospital there.

Soon after the death of Virbhadra Singh in July, a battle for one-upmanship had begun in the Congress party. However, it intensified after the Congress won Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal Kotkhai and the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Two MLAs owing allegiance to Sukhu, Sanjay Awasthi and Rohit Thakur, won the bypolls from Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai, respectively.

Been at daggers since 2017 poll debacle

The factions owing allegiance to former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Sukhu, a four-time MLA, have been at daggers with each other since the 2017 poll debacle, when the veteran leader had backed journalist-turned-political leader Mukesh Agnihotri as leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Sukhu had also been replaced as chairperson of the Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the Lok Sabha polls due to his differences with Virbhadra Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kuldeep Singh Rathore, once a close associate of former Union Minister Anand Sharma, had replaced Sukhu, after joining the six-time CM’s camp.

Congress co-in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt, had recently sought feedback from Congress legislators in Dharamshala during a five-day winter session, where in many legislators had expressed unhappiness over the functioning of the Congress committee under Rathore.

Do not read much into meeting: Congress

However, the incumbent Himachal Congress Committee chief, said, “Not much inference should be drawn from the legislators’ meeting with the state in-charge. Leaders keep meeting office bearers in Delhi. I had also recently met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.”

Speaking at a four-day party training camp at Trilokpuri, Sirmaur, Rathore exhorted office bearers and workers to work unitedly to strength the party.

