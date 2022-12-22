Runway of Hisar airport to be completed by March: Dushyant

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the runway work of the Hisar airport will be completed by March next year.

Dushyant said the state government will invest a budget of ₹ 945 crore for the airport.

“Apart from the runway, a taxi stand and 23-meter-wide taxi-way, parking stand, fire station are also being constructed as per international standards. The length of runways at international airports across the world ranges from 9,000 to 12,000 feet, and the length of Hisar’s runway is 10,000 feet. Haryana’s first major airport is being built in Hisar on 7,200 acres of land,” he added.

He further said that after the construction of the second phase, the terminal and apron of the airport will also be constructed as per international standards.

“Work will be started soon to develop a manufacturing hub on 3,000 acres of land in Hisar. This airport will prove beneficial for all the passengers from Amritsar to Jaipur. The connectivity of Delhi and North India is better in Hisar than Chandigarh. I am hopeful that after five years, the Central government will give this airport the status of an international airport,” he added.

