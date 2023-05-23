2,000 withdrawn: Ludhiana petrol pump owners in a fix after locals rush to exchange notes

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
May 23, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Cashiers at petrol pumps revealed that prior to the withdrawal announcement, they would barely receive five ₹2,000 notes per day; however, due to the announcement, transactions worth 2-3 lakh rupees are being made using these notes on a daily basis

: Petrol pump owners in the city these days have been witnessing a rush of locals trying to exchange their 2,000 notes following RBI’s directive of the withdrawal of the denomination, with customers thronging the filling stations with the high-value currency notes to buy fuel worth as little as 100 or 200.

To inform customers about the payment by 2,000 denomination, Dilbagh petrol pump near Bharat Nagar Chowk has displayed a note stating, “Dear customers, if you want to exchange your 2,000 note, kindly visit the bank.” (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This has forced many fuel stations to put up notices, stating their inability to provide change for 2,000 due to a shortage of smaller denomination notes.

Ramesh, a worker at Sugam petrol pump near Jagroan bridge, said, “Since Friday evening, people have been attempting to buy fuel with 2,000 notes. We accept them only for bills up to 500 as it becomes challenging for us to return the change.”

Cashiers at petrol pumps revealed that prior to the withdrawal announcement, they would barely receive five 2,000 notes per day. However, due to the announcement, transactions worth 2-3 lakh rupees are being made using these notes on a daily basis.

They further said that customers often engage in heated arguments when their 2,000 notes are refused.

“Even before the withdrawal announcement, obtaining change for 2,000 was a difficult task. Now, with everyone bringing the same denomination, accepting all notes and providing change has become even more challenging” a worker at a fuel station said.

Ram Avtar, a cashier at a petrol pump, said, “A few customers fill their tanks with petrol worth 200-300 without disclosing that they plan to pay with a 2,000 note. In such cases, we ask them to either make payment online or wait until we can arrange for a change.”

To inform customers about the payment by 2,000 denomination, Dilbagh petrol pump near Bharat Nagar Chowk has displayed a note stating, “Dear customers, if you want to exchange your 2,000 note, kindly visit the bank. Petrol pumps are not authorised for exchanges. Please pay in smaller denominations. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a petrol pump owner said, “It is only 4 pm, and we have already received over three hundred 2,000 notes. As a result, we have implemented a rule that 2,000 notes will only be accepted if the bill amount is equivalent to or exceeds 1,500. Otherwise, our cash flow would be disrupted, and sales would become unmanageable.”

Although the 2,000 banknote has been withdrawn from circulation, it remains a legal tender till September, as stated by the Reserve Bank of India. This has led to heated arguments between customers and petrol pump staff over the non-acceptance of the note.

Gurmeet Singh, a restaurant owner, expressed his frustration, stating, “As a restaurant owner, I accept 2,000 notes following the government’s guidelines. However, using the same denomination to pay bills is a nerve-wracking task. Small shop owners refuse to accept it due to change issues, petrol pumps demand fuel purchases worth 2,000, and banks are yet to initiate exchange facilities. How are we expected to get change?”

