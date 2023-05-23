2,000 withdrawn: Ludhiana petrol pump owners in a fix after locals rush to exchange notes

: Petrol pump owners in the city these days have been witnessing a rush of locals trying to exchange their ₹2,000 notes following RBI’s directive of the withdrawal of the denomination, with customers thronging the filling stations with the high-value currency notes to buy fuel worth as little as ₹100 or ₹200. To inform customers about the payment by ₹ 2,000 denomination, Dilbagh petrol pump near Bharat Nagar Chowk has displayed a note stating, “Dear customers, if you want to exchange your ₹ 2,000 note, kindly visit the bank.” (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This has forced many fuel stations to put up notices, stating their inability to provide change for ₹2,000 due to a shortage of smaller denomination notes.

Ramesh, a worker at Sugam petrol pump near Jagroan bridge, said, “Since Friday evening, people have been attempting to buy fuel with ₹2,000 notes. We accept them only for bills up to ₹500 as it becomes challenging for us to return the change.”

Cashiers at petrol pumps revealed that prior to the withdrawal announcement, they would barely receive five ₹2,000 notes per day. However, due to the announcement, transactions worth 2-3 lakh rupees are being made using these notes on a daily basis.

They further said that customers often engage in heated arguments when their ₹2,000 notes are refused.

“Even before the withdrawal announcement, obtaining change for ₹2,000 was a difficult task. Now, with everyone bringing the same denomination, accepting all notes and providing change has become even more challenging” a worker at a fuel station said.

Ram Avtar, a cashier at a petrol pump, said, “A few customers fill their tanks with petrol worth ₹200-300 without disclosing that they plan to pay with a ₹2,000 note. In such cases, we ask them to either make payment online or wait until we can arrange for a change.”

To inform customers about the payment by ₹2,000 denomination, Dilbagh petrol pump near Bharat Nagar Chowk has displayed a note stating, "Dear customers, if you want to exchange your ₹2,000 note, kindly visit the bank. Petrol pumps are not authorised for exchanges. Please pay in smaller denominations. Inconvenience is regretted."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a petrol pump owner said, “It is only 4 pm, and we have already received over three hundred ₹2,000 notes. As a result, we have implemented a rule that ₹2,000 notes will only be accepted if the bill amount is equivalent to or exceeds ₹1,500. Otherwise, our cash flow would be disrupted, and sales would become unmanageable.”

Although the ₹2,000 banknote has been withdrawn from circulation, it remains a legal tender till September, as stated by the Reserve Bank of India. This has led to heated arguments between customers and petrol pump staff over the non-acceptance of the note.

Gurmeet Singh, a restaurant owner, expressed his frustration, stating, “As a restaurant owner, I accept ₹2,000 notes following the government’s guidelines. However, using the same denomination to pay bills is a nerve-wracking task. Small shop owners refuse to accept it due to change issues, petrol pumps demand fuel purchases worth ₹2,000, and banks are yet to initiate exchange facilities. How are we expected to get change?”

