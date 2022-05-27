Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sacked Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
chandigarh news

Sacked Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody

Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him for demanding 1% commission in tenders and purchases by the health department
Sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla at the Mohali court on Friday. He was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on May 27, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.

Also read: Delhi court sentences ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to 4 years’ imprisonment

Dr Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department.

Earlier, the court sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.

Pardeep Kumar, who was Dr Singla’s officer on special duty (OSD), too has been sent to judicial custody till June 10.

The next date of hearing is June 10.

Dr Singla and his OSD were booked on a complaint by Punjab Health System Corporation superintending engineer Rajinder Singh. The officer had alleged that they demanded 1.16-crore bribe for the allotment of projects and 1% commission in government contracts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP