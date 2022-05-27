Sacked Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.
Dr Singla was arrested on corruption charges on Tuesday after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department.
Earlier, the court sent him to three-day police custody till Friday.
Pardeep Kumar, who was Dr Singla’s officer on special duty (OSD), too has been sent to judicial custody till June 10.
The next date of hearing is June 10.
Dr Singla and his OSD were booked on a complaint by Punjab Health System Corporation superintending engineer Rajinder Singh. The officer had alleged that they demanded ₹1.16-crore bribe for the allotment of projects and 1% commission in government contracts.
