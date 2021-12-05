Sacrilege accused cremated in Muktsar, no clue of assailants

Last rites of Charan Das, who was shot dead on Friday night, were performed at his native village in Muktsar amid tight police protection on Saturday.

Das was facing charges of his alleged involvement in the sacrilege of holy scripture in April 2018.

After the media reports claimed that Das was a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, the district authorities geared up to handle any untoward incident during the cremation. However, police sources and dera officials said Das had no association with the Sirsa-based sect for the last 8-10 years.

Police remained clueless about the assailants and the possible motive of the crime.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarbjit Singh remained present at Bhunder village to ensure a smooth funeral.

The SSP did not respond to the phone calls.

Meanwhile, Gidderbaha deputy superintendent of police Narinder Singh said the police teams are trying to get a clue about the assilants.

“There was no power supply at the time of the crime. No CCTV camera was found installed in the vicinity of the crime spot. The family has also not raised any suspicion,” said the DSP.

Police said Das and his sister-in-law were arrested on the charges of hurting religious sentiments in April 2018. Two months after the alleged crime, both were released from jail on bail.

Harcharan Singh, a key member of the state committee of the Sirsa-based dera, said Das was associated with the dera about a decade ago. “But he or his family were not engaged with the dera activities in any manner for the last several years,” he said.