Sacrilege bid has potential to polarise people in Punjab: Capt Amarinder

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that the sacrilege bid at the Golden Temple has the potential to polarise people along religious lines, which can lead to unrest and trouble in the state.

Capt Amarinder, who has floated his separate party after quitting the Congress, said that foreign agencies like Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were active in Punjab in coordination with sleeper cells of various secessionist and terrorist groups. “They are desperately waiting for an opportunity to exploit such a situation and strike,” he said in an informal interaction with reporters in Chandigarh.

The two-time former chief minister said that in the changed security scenario in South Asia, with China and Pakistan having come together and almost becoming “one country”, India would need to be more alert and vigilant. Given the geographical position of Punjab, the state faced more security challenges now, he added.

Asked to comment on Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s demand for public execution for those found guilty of sacrilege, he said: “We are against sacrilege. There is a Constitution in the country. We have to follow the law. If we do not follow the Constitution or law, how the country will move forward?”

The Punjab Lok Congress leader also castigated Sidhu for making such a comment. Sidhu had made the remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla, a day after a sacrilege accused was beaten to death at the Golden Temple on December 18. Capt Amarinder added that there was no justification for mob lynching.

On being asked to name the Congress ministers and MLAs involved in illegal sand mining, about whom he had made a reference in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last month, Capt Amarinder deflected the query, stating he would have to start from the top. The former CM had stated that on illegal sand mining, the offenders were the substantive bulk of Congress MLAs and ministers, including an “overwhelming number in the current government”, indicating his intention to make their names public.

Capt Amarinder said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ₹1 lakh crore package to Punjab over five years to help the state diversify from water-guzzling paddy to pulses. “We will need ₹20,000 crore each year to give the minimum support price to farmers for pulses,” he said.