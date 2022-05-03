Sacrilege cases: Ram Rahim to appear through video conferencing in all three FIRs

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed that the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be conducted through video conferencing in all three criminal cases registered in 2015 sacrilege incidents in which he has been named as an accused.

Ram Rahim has been nominated as an accused by the Punjab police in three FIRs, FIR number 63 registered on June 2, 2015; FIR number 117 on September 25, 2015; and FIR number 128 registered on October 12, 2015, on allegations of a deliberate act to hurt religious feelings and criminal conspiracy, among others. All these FIRs are registered at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot, where the trial is also underway. The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were reported in 2015. After the sacrilege incidents, protests started at two places in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. On October 14, 2015, two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan in an alleged police firing.

The court observed that the movement of Ram Rahim from Sunaria Jail, Rohtak, to Faridkot will not only create law and order problems but also incur a huge financial burden, especially on Punjab. Hence, it ordered that the trial in respect of Ram Rahim will continue through video conferencing. For supply of any document when the court requires his personal appearance, the trial court will send the same through the district and sessions judge, Rohtak.

In its stand, the government had maintained that though the challans stood presented, it is an open challan and the police needed his custodial interrogation.

Ram Rahim had approached the high court against trial court orders whereby he was ordered to physically appear before it. He is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since August 2017, serving his conviction in two rape cases and a murder case.