Sacrilege cases: Ram Rahim to appear through video conferencing in all three FIRs
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday directed that the trial of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be conducted through video conferencing in all three criminal cases registered in 2015 sacrilege incidents in which he has been named as an accused.
Ram Rahim has been nominated as an accused by the Punjab police in three FIRs, FIR number 63 registered on June 2, 2015; FIR number 117 on September 25, 2015; and FIR number 128 registered on October 12, 2015, on allegations of a deliberate act to hurt religious feelings and criminal conspiracy, among others. All these FIRs are registered at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot, where the trial is also underway. The three incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were reported in 2015. After the sacrilege incidents, protests started at two places in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan. On October 14, 2015, two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan in an alleged police firing.
The court observed that the movement of Ram Rahim from Sunaria Jail, Rohtak, to Faridkot will not only create law and order problems but also incur a huge financial burden, especially on Punjab. Hence, it ordered that the trial in respect of Ram Rahim will continue through video conferencing. For supply of any document when the court requires his personal appearance, the trial court will send the same through the district and sessions judge, Rohtak.
In its stand, the government had maintained that though the challans stood presented, it is an open challan and the police needed his custodial interrogation.
Ram Rahim had approached the high court against trial court orders whereby he was ordered to physically appear before it. He is lodged in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since August 2017, serving his conviction in two rape cases and a murder case.
-
Land acquisition for Ferozepur-Patti rail link: Farmers seek higher compensation
Farmers of three villages, whose lands are being acquired for the proposed Ferozepur-Patti railway track, on Monday demanded the district administration to ensure higher compensation for their land from the Railways. Farmers from Qutub-Ud-in Wala, Kale Ke Hithar and Dula Singh Wala villages of Ferozepur district in a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, Amrit Singh, demand higher compensation for their land.
-
Delhi HC allows Markaz to open till October 14
The Delhi high court on Monday allowed the Banglewali Masjid at the Nizamuddin Markaz building to remain open beyond Ramzan, till October 14, on the condition that the management will ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The court also asked the management of the Markaz building to install CCTV cameras at the entry-exit and at all the staircases.
-
Two killed, one injured in Dadri road mishap
Two persons were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Charkhi Dadri on Monday, said police. The deceased have been identified as Jagbir Singh, of Imlota village, and Nafe Singh, of Kosli. Investigating officer Jamer Gulia, of Jhojhu police check post, said the driver and the helper of one of the trucks were killed after another truck collided with their vehicle.
-
BKU (Charuni) reiterates demand for ₹500 bonus on wheat MSP
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, on Monday held protests in Kurukshetra. Farmers affiliated with BKU (Charuni) also gathered at the deputy commissioners' offices in Ambala and Yamunanagar to protest over their pending demands. District union presidents Malkit Singh and Sanju Gudiana handed over a memorandum of demands, addressed to the chief minister, to the respective district authorities.
-
Punjab Cabinet okays home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 cr beneficiaries
The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the home delivery of wheat flour to 1.54 crore beneficiaries. The supply of flour to the beneficiaries will start from October 1 and will be implemented in three phases. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. According to a spokesperson from the chief minister's office, the government will offer the option of home delivery of flour to the beneficiaries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics