Sacrilege: Top dera office-bearers fail to appear again, SIT to visit Sirsa headquarters

With Dera Sacha Sauda administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and vice-chairperson PR Nain failing to appear in connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases on Friday despite having been served three summons, the special investigation team (SIT) has decided to visit the sect headquarters in Sirsa next week for questioning the two.

Nain, for third time, sought exemption from appearance before the SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, citing poor health and submitted his medical report through his counsel. The team, however, received no communication from Vipassana again.

Earlier, the SIT had issued summons to both to appear at the IGP’s Ludhiana office on November 16 and November 26 in connection with an FIR lodged at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district on June 2, 2015. The case was registered after a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of the district.

The summons were issued under Section 160 (police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

IGP Parmar said, “Nain has again sent his medical report but we have received no communication from Vipassana so far.”

Another senior official said as per their information Vipassana has been missing from the dera for over a year but no one has replaced her in official capacity. Vipassana and Nain are also facing allegations of orchestrating violence in Panchkula in August 2017.

On November 8, the SIT had asked 114 questions from dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during his seven-hour questioning at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak. The team submitted a 65-page status report comprising an interrogation report, a copy of the questionnaire and replies of Ram Rahim in the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 12.

