SAD marks 100 years, calls for joint front of regional parties to strengthen federalism

On its centennial commemoration day on Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) called for the formation of a joint front of regional parties to espouse the cause of federalism nationally.

At a well-attended party rally in the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections due early next year, the Akali leadership also revived the party’s commitment to work on the Anandpur Sahib Resolution to achieve greater autonomy to states.

Addressing the gathering, SAD patriarch and former five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said the 101-year-old party has a rich history to fight to protect the rights of the Sikhs and peasantry, adding that the Akali Dal was the first party to raise the voice of federalism.

“Now all regional parties are also calling for strengthening federal rights. If federal rights of states are secure, then unpopular laws cannot be implemented without approval of the states. We are committing to strengthen federal nature of the country,” he declared, adding, “It is time to recall the contributions and sacrifices made by Akalis for the ‘quom’ and Punjab.”

Populist pitch

Making a poll pitch, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal promised ₹50,000 per acre compensation for crop damage, restoration of old pension scheme for government employees and free power for all religious places if the SAD-BSP alliance comes to power in Punjab next year.

“From holding ‘chabian da morcha’, a campaign for the recovery of the keys of the Sri Harmandir Sahib treasury in the early 1920s to the national Emergency and the recent farmers’ agitation, Akalis have always fought from the front. There is no other political front in the country that could match sacrifices made by the Akalis,” he said.

Sukhbir said even after 55 years of its bifurcation, Punjab is still deprived of its right to get back Punjabi-speaking areas from Haryana. “Akalis spearheaded the movement of Punjabi Suba to meet aspirations of Punjabis. Respective central governments crushed the federal spirit but the party is committed to fight it back,” he added.

Badal Sr equates Cong with Mughals

Badal exuded confidence that in the coming assembly elections, the SAD-BSP alliance would repeat the 1996 performance. “In 1996, BSP supremo Kanshi Ram and Akalis fought Lok Sabha elections together and won 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab. The alliance will perform again. But we will have to fight against Congress government of Punjab, BJP-led Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party to protect interests of Punjabis,” he said.

Badal urged voters to elect the next government wisely to protect the future of the next generation, while equating the Congress with the British and Mughals. “It is the time to ensure that political power remains Punjab-centric and with those understanding the aspirations of Punjabis,” he said. Without disclosing his electoral plans for the forthcoming elections, Badal said he would abide by the role granted by the party.

Speaking on the occasion, BSP general secretary Satish Mishra said the alliance was set to sweep the forthcoming polls by securing 100 seats. He also lashed out at other rival parties, including the Congress and the AAP. Prominent among those present were former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral, and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.