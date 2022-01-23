SAD candidate Maheshinder Grewal requests EC to transfer 5 SHOs out of Ludhiana West

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Ludhiana west Maheshinder Singh Grewal has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, requesting the transfer of the station house officers (SHO) of five police stations in the constituency.

The police stations include Sarabha Nagar, PAU, Haibowal, Division Number 5 and Division Number 8.

Grewal said the SHOs of these police stations are being influenced by sitting Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his wife Mamta Ashu, who is a municipal councillor.

Grewal said the presence of these officers in the constituency will prove to be a hindrance to free and fair conduct of elections.

The SAD leader further said that during the recent police reshuffle, before the model code of conduct came into force, these SHO were shifted within the constituency. He requested the

election commission to transfer the SHOs and bring in those officers who have not worked in the constituency for the past three years.