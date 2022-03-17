SAD chief Sukhbir Badal meets district unit presidents
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday held a meeting of the party’s district presidents, who reposed faith in him and suggested to form a group of second-rung leaders to run the party affairs for some time to cut the negativity the top leadership was facing after the party’s loss in the Punjab elections.
The meeting, which was held after party’s worst-ever show in the state polls, went on for about four hours where each aspect of the elections was discussed.
The district presidents offered to resign, seeking overhaul of the entire party structure. While summing-up the discussion, Sukhbir too offered to quit.
He said that it takes time to develop the party leadership. A section of district presidents reposed faith in him and asked him to continue.
“The party leadership in the past has been taking such measures and handed over party to a group of leaders even when (party patriarch) Parkash Singh Badal and other senior leaders were at the helm of the affairs,” Gurpartap Singh Wadala, district president of Jalandhar (rural),said.
Mantar Singh Brar president of Faridkot district and Surinder Singh Bhullewalrathan from Hoshiarpur rural also shared similar views.
However, Virsa SinghValtoha from Tarn Taran said the party has abandoned panthic agenda and has taken refuge with deras for the sake of votes, leading to erosion of panthic credentials.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
