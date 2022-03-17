Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD chief Sukhbir Badal meets district unit presidents
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal meets district unit presidents

A section of district presidents suggested to form a group of second-rung leaders to run the party affairs for some time to cut the negativity the top leadership was facing after the party’s loss in Punjab
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday held a meeting of the party’s district presidents, who reposed faith in him and suggested to form a group of second-rung leaders to run the party affairs for some time to cut the negativity the top leadership was facing after the party’s loss in the Punjab elections.

The meeting, which was held after party’s worst-ever show in the state polls, went on for about four hours where each aspect of the elections was discussed.

The district presidents offered to resign, seeking overhaul of the entire party structure. While summing-up the discussion, Sukhbir too offered to quit.

He said that it takes time to develop the party leadership. A section of district presidents reposed faith in him and asked him to continue.

“The party leadership in the past has been taking such measures and handed over party to a group of leaders even when (party patriarch) Parkash Singh Badal and other senior leaders were at the helm of the affairs,” Gurpartap Singh Wadala, district president of Jalandhar (rural),said.

Mantar Singh Brar president of Faridkot district and Surinder Singh Bhullewalrathan from Hoshiarpur rural also shared similar views.

However, Virsa SinghValtoha from Tarn Taran said the party has abandoned panthic agenda and has taken refuge with deras for the sake of votes, leading to erosion of panthic credentials.

