Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD, Congress only emptied govt coffers in Punjab, AAP will work for devp: Manish Sisodia
chandigarh news

Making a case for AAP candidates, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said people have given the likes of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress plenty of opportunities in the past, but both parties did nothing part from emptying the government treasury
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia during a road show in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sahnewal candidate Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday, Delhi deputy chief minister (CM) Manish Sisodia assured the end of ‘parcha raj’ and dismissal of fake cases lodged against residents in the past.

Making a case for AAP candidates, Sisodia said people have given the likes of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress plenty of opportunities in the past, but both parties did nothing part from emptying the government treasury.

He further alleged that the state’s prominent political parties have repeatedly misused the power and intimidated the common man with legal cases, adding that AAP, if voted to power, will end the ‘parcha raj’ so people can work and live peacefully and focus on contributing towards the state’s development.

“Give AAP a chance like the people of Delhi did. We improved Delhi’s government schools, gave free electricity to residents, and provided employment opportunities to the youth. Now it is the turn of Punjab. We will build good schools, hospitals and provide employment opportunities to the youth in Punjab too,” Sisodia said.

Targeting the opposition parties including SAD and Congress for allegedly trying to “buy votes”, Sisodia said AAP will form an honest government in Punjab, one that will work for the common people.

Raghav Chadha questions Channi’s ‘poor man’ credentials

Meanwhile, AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha slammed the Congress for portraying its chief ministerial face, Charanjit Channi, as a “poor man”. Addressing a ‘Jan Sabha’ (public gathering) in favour of AAP candidate Manwinder Gayaspura at Payal on Monday, Chadha questioned Channi’s “poor background”.

“Channi’s relatives have recently been raided by the enforcement directorate, and the officials recovered large amounts of cash and even luxury vehicles from their premises. Channi claims that he worked as an auto driver, tent wallah and cycle mechanic; tell me, where else have you heard of an auto driver accumulating crores of rupees,” said Chadha.

Appealing to the gathering to come together against “those who looted Punjab in the past”, the AAP leader said that his party will work honestly for the betterment of people of Punjab.

