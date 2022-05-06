SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
A party delegation led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal met the governor in Chandigarh and sought action against chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers for violating the oath of secrecy by signing away control of the state to the Delhi government, adding the agreement signed is against the spirit of federalism.
Asserting that it was for the first time in the history of the country that an elected state had ceded its administration to another state, the SAD delegation urged the governor to direct the Punjab government not to allow the Delhi government to interfere in its internal affairs.
“No official file should be sent to Delhi for perusal,” according to a memorandum submitted by the SAD.
Sukhbir apprised the governor about the recent clash in Patiala, which according to him could have been averted, but the CM refused to take any action to avoid it despite having intelligence inputs.
Asserting that there seemed to be a deep-rooted conspiracy to divert the attention from the failures of the AAP government through such actions, Sukhbir said it was even more disconcerting that instead of taking action against the main conspirators, the AAP government tried to turn it into a fight between two political parties.
The delegation members, including Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema said Punjab had not witnessed any communal clash even during the worst period of terrorism and it was condemnable that such an incident occurred in Patiala. “There were intelligence reports but were ignored and no action was even taken on complaints by Sikh organisations,” said Cheema while talking to the media after meeting the governor.
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion
The six Aam Aadmi Party councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response. Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).
Auction of panchayat land reserved for SCs cancelled in another Sangrur village
Sangrur: The auction of common panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled at Balad Kalab village in Sangrur on Thursday. The Dalits demanded to take the land on lease for three years, but the administration said there is no such condition now. These include Badrukhan, Balwarh Kalan, Kular Khurad, Badal Kalan, Jhaloor, Kakrala, Surajpur, Fatehgarh Chhana, Herike and Kheri Chehal. There was no provision for an increase in the minimum auction price annually.
PWD tenders allotted during Congress regime in Punjab under lens
Allegations of manipulation in allotment of public works department (PWD) tenders during the previous Congress regime have come under lens of the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party with the department now seeking details of tenders allotted in the past one year. “Tenders, which were earlier being allotted at 15-20% below the actual cost of tender, were allotted at less than 1% below the tender rate fixed during the Congress regime,” a complainant alleged.
